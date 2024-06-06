AIRLINK 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.07%)
BOP 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
CNERGY 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
DFML 41.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
DGKC 86.01 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.51%)
FCCL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.12%)
FFBL 30.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-4.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
GGL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.84%)
HASCOL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
HBL 109.86 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.16%)
HUBC 141.03 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.38%)
HUMNL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
KEL 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
KOSM 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (7.09%)
MLCF 37.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.5%)
OGDC 127.00 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.28%)
PAEL 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PPL 117.77 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.27%)
PRL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
PTC 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
SEARL 56.91 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.57%)
SNGP 63.56 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.57%)
SSGC 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
TELE 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
TRG 66.70 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.03%)
UNITY 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,792 Increased By 18.7 (0.24%)
BR30 25,046 Increased By 82.6 (0.33%)
KSE100 74,387 Increased By 167.9 (0.23%)
KSE30 23,864 Increased By 84.7 (0.36%)
Jun 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Solar investment outstrips all other power forms: IEA

AFP Published 06 Jun, 2024 12:39pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

PARIS: More money is pouring into solar power than all other electricity sources combined, with investments set to reach half a trillion dollars this year, the world’s top energy research body said Thursday.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) forecast in a report that global investment in clean energy this year will hit $2 trillion, twice the amount going to fossil fuels.

It said combined investment in renewable power and grids overtook the amount spent on fossil fuels for the first time in 2023.

“Clean energy investment is setting new records even in challenging economic conditions, highlighting the momentum behind the new global energy economy,” IEA executive director Fatih Birol said in a statement accompanying the agency’s annual World Energy Investment report.

Companies and governments worldwide are raising spending on clean energy production to reduce the carbon emissions from burning fossil fuels that are driving deadly climate change.

The report said improving supply chains and lower costs were driving up investment in forms of so-called clean energy, which include solar panels, wind turbines, electric cars and heat pumps, as well as nuclear power generation.

Combined investment in renewables and nuclear for electricity generation is now set to reach 10 times the amount going to fossil-fuel power, led by solar, with China investing the biggest share.

World falling short on 2030 renewables goal: IEA

“More money is now going into solar PV (photovoltaic panels) than all other electricity generation technologies combined,” the report said.

Solar panel costs have decreased by 30 percent over the past two years and in 2024 “investment in solar PV is set to grow to $500 billion as falling module prices spur new investments.”

By comparison, global upstream oil and gas investment is expected to increase by seven percent in 2024 to reach $570 billion, following a similar rise in 2023.

The IEA warned however of “major imbalances and shortfalls in energy investment flows in many parts of the world” where clean energy projects remain prohibitively expensive.

Excluding renewable energy giant China, the $300 billion invested by emerging and developing economies remained “far below what is required to meet growing energy demand in many of these countries”.

“More must be done to ensure that investment reaches the places where it is needed most,” Birol said.

The IEA said that meeting medium-term global goals to reduce harmful carbon emissions would require investment in renewable power to be doubled worldwide by 2030.

International Energy Agency Solar investment

Comments

200 characters

Solar investment outstrips all other power forms: IEA

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Russians discussing with SIFC wide range of trade ties

Pakistan, China sign 32 agreements in ‘historic moment’

Indian shares open higher as PM Modi set for third term

UNICEF finds 90% of Gazan children lack food needed for proper growth

BlueEX Limited inks MoU for strategic partnership with China’s SZCBEA

Payments to IPPs: PPIB urges SBP to make $758m available

Oil up on Fed rate cut expectations, but OPEC+ supply decision caps gains

FBR finalises revised GST schedules for budget

Delay in release of imported cotton: APTMA seeks PM’s intervention

Read more stories