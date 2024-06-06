Pakistan Energy Conference 2024 held

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Energy Conference 2024 was held on Wednesday here at a local hotel with the theme, “Fuelling the Future – Reliable and Affordable energy for all”.

Organised by the Petroleum Institute of Pakistan (PIP), the conference brought together government officials, industry experts, academia, and international delegates to discuss and shape the future of energy in Pakistan.

The event kicked off with an exhibition tour, followed by opening remarks from the Chairman of PIP, Ali Murtaza Abbas.

The federal minister for petroleum delivered the keynote speech through a video message, which provided critical insights into the government's vision and policies for the energy sector. The Federal Secretary Petroleum Division, Momin Agha, who was the guest of honour informed the audience about the current scenario of the energy industry, the issues and challenges at hand, and the initiatives being taken by the government to tackle these issues. The secretary expressed optimism about making the energy sector affordable and reliable.

The keynote speeches in the E&P segment talked about the various exploration challenges, policies, and innovations in the oil and gas sector. The speakers included Farrukh Saghir, ED-Exploration, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited, Abdul Rauf Khan, Director of Exploration at Mari Petroleum Company Limited, and Muhammad Zaheer Alam, Vice President - Technical at United Energy Pakistan.

Adil Khattak, CEO/MD of Attock Refinery Limited, highlighted the challenges and opportunities within Pakistan’s refining sector.

Imran Maniar, MD of Sui Southern Gas Company, shared his perspective on the future of the gas sector, Dr Syed Nazir Abbas Zaidi, Secretary General Oil Companies Advisory Council, and Mubeen Awan, Advisor HSE, PARCO Refinery, were also among the speakers.

The conference also featured international speakers, beginning with Abdulrahman Bin Humaid Al Yahyaei, CEO of Oman Energy Association (OPAL), who spoke on the topic of “Driving Excellence in the Oil and Gas Sector: OPAL Oman's HSE Ecosystem.” Tevfik Kaya, SLB Geothermal Business Manager, spoke on the “Role of geothermal energy in the energy transition,” and Modhar Khan, MENA Artificial Intelligence Business Development Manager at SLB, presented “The accelerating value of data and AI for the E&P industry.”

After the speakers, two panel sessions discussed critical issues facing the energy sector. The first panel explored investment opportunities and challenges in Pakistan's offshore energy exploration, featuring prominent figures such as Zaheer Alam VP Technical, UEP, Tauseef Ahmed Khan, Senior Manager Productions at PPL, Farukh Saghir, ED Exploration, at OGDCL, and Zaurayze Tarique, MD&CEO Pakistan and Yemen at SLB.

The second panel focused on strategies for ensuring energy sustainability and affordability, with contributions from Dr Fiaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Director LUMS Energy Institute, Abdulrahman Bin Humaid Al Yahyaei, (CEO, OPAL), Abdus Sami, Chief Supply Chain Officer, at PSO, and Aamir Salim, ED-Petroserv at OGDCL.

This event represented a unique platform for stakeholders across the energy sector to engage in meaningful dialogue, share knowledge, and offer recommendations on the issues of the energy sector.

