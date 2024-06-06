AIRLINK 76.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.1%)
Pakistan Print 2024-06-06

Govt committed to the uplift of the poor: Nawaz

Recorder Report Published 06 Jun, 2024 03:09am

LAHORE: PML-N President Nawaz Sharif said on Wednesday that they will uplift workers economically, while good time for the poor have come. “Had our government not been disrupted, poverty and unemployment would have ended now,” Nawaz said during a meeting with the 10 elderly women living in Aafiyat (Darul-Aman) before sending them to perform Hajj.

On special direction of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, arrangements were made to send these 10 elderly women living in Aafiyat (Darul-Aman) on Hajj, because they had requested the CM for the same during her visit to Aafiyat on Eid. During their meeting, the elderly women expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and President Pakistan Muslim League-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for this great favour.

The CM requested them to offer prayers for the security and prosperity of our beloved homeland, Pakistan.

Moreover, the CM met a thalassemia patient Rizwan and handed over a financial assistance cheque worth Rs 0.5 million. She promised to fulfil Rizwan’s wish of his own house. She also expressed her resolve to take care of other thalassemia children. The CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif also approved financial aid worth Rs 300,000 for the treatment of a renowned Punjabi poet Tajjamul Kaleem.

She prayed for an early recovery of Tajjamul Kaleem. A flower bouquet was presented to the Punjabi poet Tajjamul Kaleem on behalf of the CM. The ailing poet Tajjamul Kaleem thanked the chief minister on showing a kind gesture.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

hajj Nawaz Sharif PMLN Maryam Nawaz Sharif

