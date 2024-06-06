AIRLINK 76.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.1%)
BOP 4.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
DFML 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-7.13%)
DGKC 84.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.44%)
FCCL 22.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
FFBL 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.72%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.58%)
GGL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
HASCOL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.14%)
HBL 108.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.40 (-3.04%)
HUBC 140.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.1%)
KEL 4.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.76%)
MLCF 37.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.46%)
OGDC 126.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.75%)
PAEL 25.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.88%)
PIBTL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.57%)
PPL 116.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.03%)
PRL 25.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
PTC 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.02%)
SEARL 56.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.88%)
SNGP 63.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.75%)
SSGC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.48%)
TPLP 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
TRG 66.02 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.2%)
UNITY 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 7,773 Decreased By -61.6 (-0.79%)
BR30 24,963 Decreased By -281.2 (-1.11%)
KSE100 74,219 Decreased By -447.2 (-0.6%)
KSE30 23,779 Decreased By -139.4 (-0.58%)
Jun 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-06-06

Ukraine’s waterborne food exports 5.9m tons in May: brokers

KYIV: Ukraine’s overall waterborne food exports totaled 5.9 million metric tons in May including 5.1 million tons...
Reuters Published 06 Jun, 2024 03:09am

KYIV: Ukraine’s overall waterborne food exports totaled 5.9 million metric tons in May including

5.1 million tons shipped through its Black Sea ports and 800,000 tons sent via the River Danube, brokers said on Wednesday.

Spike Brokers, which tracks and publishes export statistics, gave no comparative data.

The UGA traders union said last month that maritime food exports in April totaled 6.4 million tons.

UGA said in a separate statement on Wednesday that in May Ukraine exported 3.6 million tons of corn, 1.65 million tonnes of wheat, 624,000 tons of sunflower oil, 209,000 tonnes of barley and 107,000 tons of soybeans via seaports and land routes.

Ukraine typically sends about 95% of its grain exports via its Black Sea ports.

The Ukrainian agriculture ministry said earlier on Wednesday grain exports in the 2023/24 July-June marketing season had reached 47.4 million tons by June 5, up from 45.6 million tons exported by the same date in 2023.

Ukraine is a major global grain and oilseed grower and exporter, but its harvests and exports have declined since the Russian invasion in February 2022.

The agriculture ministry has said Ukraine lost about 30% of the country’s total potential of the agricultural sector and almost 20% of agricultural land was occupied.

Ukraine food export

Comments

200 characters

Ukraine’s waterborne food exports 5.9m tons in May: brokers

Russians discussing with SIFC wide range of trade ties

Pakistan, China sign 32 agreements in ‘historic moment’

Pakistan keen to access Chinese capital markets: Aurangzeb

Mobilising finance via PPPs: ADB approves $250m policy-based loan

AGP office distances itself from ‘award in favour of SHPL’

Payments to IPPs: PPIB urges SBP to make $758m available

FBR finalises revised GST schedules for budget

Delay in release of imported cotton: APTMA seeks PM’s intervention

NA budget session begins today

$130 per metric ton customs value fixed on Pink Rock Salt’s export

Read more stories