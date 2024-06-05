No restriction on court reporting: IHC

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) clarified on Wednesday that journalists were free to report on court proceedings, but irresponsible reporting was an issue.

The Chief Justice of IHC heard the application of a journalists’ organisation against the ban on court reporting on Wednesday.

Expressing concerns over sensational tickers, the CJ IHC said that media could report on court proceedings as there was no ban on court reporting.

During the hearing, the court inquired the additional attorney general whether the federal government had any connection to this matter.

“It was a matter of PEMRA, and the federal government has nothing to do with this matter,” the additional attorney general responded.

Subsequently, Barrister Umer Ijaz Gillani argued that the laws cited by PEMRA to impose a ban on reporting did not prohibit court reporting on sub-judice cases. Later, PEMRA submitted its reply on this matter.

The court sought detailed arguments at the next hearing and adjourned the hearing until June 11.