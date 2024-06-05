AIRLINK 76.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.1%)
Pakistan

No restriction on court reporting: IHC

APP Published June 5, 2024 Updated June 5, 2024 06:50pm

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) clarified on Wednesday that journalists were free to report on court proceedings, but irresponsible reporting was an issue.

The Chief Justice of IHC heard the application of a journalists’ organisation against the ban on court reporting on Wednesday.

Expressing concerns over sensational tickers, the CJ IHC said that media could report on court proceedings as there was no ban on court reporting.

Ban on live coverage: PAS, IHCJA move IHC against Pemra’s notification

During the hearing, the court inquired the additional attorney general whether the federal government had any connection to this matter.

“It was a matter of PEMRA, and the federal government has nothing to do with this matter,” the additional attorney general responded.

Subsequently, Barrister Umer Ijaz Gillani argued that the laws cited by PEMRA to impose a ban on reporting did not prohibit court reporting on sub-judice cases. Later, PEMRA submitted its reply on this matter.

The court sought detailed arguments at the next hearing and adjourned the hearing until June 11.

IHC PEMRA court reporting ban on court reporting

No restriction on court reporting: IHC

