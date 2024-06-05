Monsoon season likely to bring 60pc more rainfall than usual

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is likely to receive up to 60 percent above the normal rainfall during the upcoming monsoon season, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.

It was revealed here on Tuesday during a high-level coordination conference chaired by NDMA Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik which was also attended by senior officials of the PMD, relevant federal ministries, provincial departments and other stakeholders to discuss and review the preparation for effectively dealing with the upcoming monsoon rains.

The conference focused on critical pre-monsoon planning and risk assessment to mitigate the potential impacts of seasonal floods and related disasters. Technical team of the NDMA and PMD, forecasted 40 to 60 per cent above normal rains throughout the country during monsoon this year and warned it may cause riverine flooding in low-lying areas.

According to the forecast, the areas of North Punjab, South Sindh and Balochistan are likely to be affected due to normal precipitation, while in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B), glaciers melting and glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) likely to cause riverine and flash floods. The PMD presented the monsoon seasonal forecast, highlighting regions most likely to be affected by heavy rainfall and potential flooding. The forecast is crucial for planning and response activities.

The NDMA Tech Team discussed the identification of vulnerable areas susceptible to GLOF and the development of detailed hazard maps to illustrate potential flood pathways and impact zones. The meeting also discussed the impact model aims to estimate the areas likely to be affected, the population that may need relocation, and the infrastructure at risk.

NDMA Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik speaking on the occasion emphasized the importance of a coordinated approach between federal and provincial departments and ministries for monsoon preparedness. He said, “By working together and sharing critical information, we can better protect our communities and reduce the impact of natural disasters.” He said this conference underscores our commitment to proactive disaster management and resilience building.

The NDMA chairman underlined the importance of preparedness by learning from past experiences. He highlighted the need for timely training of responders and reviewing stock positions for summer contingencies. This includes tackling heatwave, droughts, GLOFs, and cyclones. He stressed that proactive measures are essential to mitigate disaster impacts and called for tangible actions before disasters strike. The NDMA will continue to monitor the situation closely and collaborate with all relevant stakeholders to ensure a timely and effective response to any emergencies arising from the monsoon season, he added.

The Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations (MoNHSR&C) outlined a comprehensive plan for monitoring and controlling vector and waterborne diseases, which are expected to rise during the monsoon season.

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) provided an update on the telemetry stations network and the early warning mechanisms established along the Kirthar and Suleman Ranges to ensure timely and accurate flood alerts.

The conference was briefed by the Pakistan Commission for Indus Waters (PCIW) which discussed the data-sharing protocols for monitoring the Eastern Rivers, emphasizing the importance of inter-agency coordination for effective flood management.

