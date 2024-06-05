AIRLINK 77.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.17%)
BOP 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
DFML 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.12%)
DGKC 85.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.83 (-3.19%)
FCCL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.71%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.03%)
FFL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
GGL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.75%)
HASCOL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.38%)
HBL 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.88%)
HUBC 141.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-7.82%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.77%)
KOSM 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.33%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.75%)
OGDC 128.89 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.36%)
PAEL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.2%)
PPL 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-1.71%)
PRL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
PTC 13.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.28%)
SEARL 57.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.73%)
SNGP 64.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.68%)
SSGC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.86%)
TELE 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.4%)
TPLP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.99%)
TRG 65.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-4.27%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.03%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 7,835 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 25,245 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 74,667 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 23,919 No Change 0 (0%)
Pakistan Print 2024-06-05

‘Maryam Ki Dastak App’ launched

Muhammad Saleem Published June 5, 2024 Updated June 5, 2024 07:34am

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, along with provincial ministers and Members Provincial Assembly, inaugurated “Maryam Ki Dastak App” in a special event held at a local hotel.

At NUST’s stall, a robot greeted Madam Chief Minister, and gave a briefing on Dastak app. At ITU Stall, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had a virtual inspection of Dastak Office in Arfa Karim Tower through Metaverse Technology.

Madam Chief Minister was briefed by the authorities concerned that all citizens including senior citizens, women, sick and disabled will initially get 10 services at their doorsteps through ‘Maryam Ki Dastak App’.

These services include Domicile, E-Stamping, Birth Certificate, Death Certificate, Marriage Certificate, Divorce Certificate, Motor Vehicle Transfer, Property tax, token tax and new vehicle registration. They also briefed that a dedicated number, mobile app and public portal are being provided to citizens for availing these services.

Citizens can order services through Web Portal, Mobile App or Call Center 1202. They would also be able to, track applications using their Tracking ID.

The CM was apprised, ”Dastak app will send a government approved Dastak representative to provide the required service to the citizen. Dastak representative will ensure delivery of documents from application form to citizen’s doorstep.

Moreover, the CM while chairing a special meeting to review progress on the construction, expansion and rehabilitation of roads in the province directed authorities concerned to meet deadline for the construction, repair and rehabilitation of roads across Punjab.

The CM was briefed in detail about the progress made so far in the roads’ maintenance program in the province. She was also briefed on the construction and maintenance of 5 major expressways in Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab Maryam Nawaz Punjab CM Maryam Ki Dastak App

