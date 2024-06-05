‘Maryam Ki Dastak App’ launched

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, along with provincial ministers and Members Provincial Assembly, inaugurated “Maryam Ki Dastak App” in a special event held at a local hotel.

At NUST’s stall, a robot greeted Madam Chief Minister, and gave a briefing on Dastak app. At ITU Stall, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had a virtual inspection of Dastak Office in Arfa Karim Tower through Metaverse Technology.

Madam Chief Minister was briefed by the authorities concerned that all citizens including senior citizens, women, sick and disabled will initially get 10 services at their doorsteps through ‘Maryam Ki Dastak App’.

These services include Domicile, E-Stamping, Birth Certificate, Death Certificate, Marriage Certificate, Divorce Certificate, Motor Vehicle Transfer, Property tax, token tax and new vehicle registration. They also briefed that a dedicated number, mobile app and public portal are being provided to citizens for availing these services.

Citizens can order services through Web Portal, Mobile App or Call Center 1202. They would also be able to, track applications using their Tracking ID.

The CM was apprised, ”Dastak app will send a government approved Dastak representative to provide the required service to the citizen. Dastak representative will ensure delivery of documents from application form to citizen’s doorstep.

Moreover, the CM while chairing a special meeting to review progress on the construction, expansion and rehabilitation of roads in the province directed authorities concerned to meet deadline for the construction, repair and rehabilitation of roads across Punjab.

The CM was briefed in detail about the progress made so far in the roads’ maintenance program in the province. She was also briefed on the construction and maintenance of 5 major expressways in Punjab.

