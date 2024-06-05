AIRLINK 77.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.17%)
BOP 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
DFML 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.12%)
DGKC 85.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.83 (-3.19%)
FCCL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.71%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.03%)
FFL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
GGL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.75%)
HASCOL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.38%)
HBL 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.88%)
HUBC 141.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-7.82%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.77%)
KOSM 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.33%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.75%)
OGDC 128.89 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.36%)
PAEL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.2%)
PPL 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-1.71%)
PRL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
PTC 13.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.28%)
SEARL 57.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.73%)
SNGP 64.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.68%)
SSGC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.86%)
TELE 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.4%)
TPLP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.99%)
TRG 65.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-4.27%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.03%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 7,835 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 25,245 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 74,667 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 23,919 No Change 0 (0%)
China, HK stocks climb on stimulus hope

Reuters Published 05 Jun, 2024 08:14am

HONG KONG: China stocks rebounded in the noon session on Tuesday as investors looked forward to an upcoming high-profile Shanghai forum announcing further market-friendly measures.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) will unveil capital market-related policy measures at the Lujiazui Forum this Saturday, the securities watchdog said during a media briefing on Tuesday, raising hopes of further supportive policies.

Property stocks led the gains with CSI 300 Real Estate Index and Hong Kong-listed mainland property developers advanced 2.5% and 2.6%, respectively.

Citi analysts said they expect the property sector to “re-rate” as recent policy measures reflect a “clearer top-level determination to stabilize the property industry with all-round policy turnaround and to accelerate the sector soft-landing.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.41% at 3,091.20. The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.75%, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 0.52%, the consumer staples sector up 0.76%, and the healthcare sub-index up 1.73%.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.45% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 1.327%.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index was up 41.07 points or 0.22% at 18,444.11. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.34% to 6,554.32.

The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 2%, while the IT sector rose 0.7%, the financial sector ended 0.39% lower and the property sector rose 1.05%.

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.41%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.22%.

