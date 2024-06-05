AIRLINK 77.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.17%)
BOP 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
DFML 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.12%)
DGKC 85.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.83 (-3.19%)
FCCL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.71%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.03%)
FFL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
GGL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.75%)
HASCOL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.38%)
HBL 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.88%)
HUBC 141.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-7.82%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.77%)
KOSM 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.33%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.75%)
OGDC 128.89 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.36%)
PAEL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.2%)
PPL 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-1.71%)
PRL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
PTC 13.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.28%)
SEARL 57.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.73%)
SNGP 64.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.68%)
SSGC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.86%)
TELE 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.4%)
TPLP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.99%)
TRG 65.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-4.27%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.03%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 7,835 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 25,245 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 74,667 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 23,919 No Change 0 (0%)
Jun 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-06-05

Anti-migrant thrust in Europe could have global knock-on effect: UN

AFP Published 05 Jun, 2024 07:47am

GENEVA: If Europe takes a more anti-migrant stance following upcoming elections it could impact the willingness of countries globally to host refugees and create chaos, a UN official warned on Tuesday.

Vincent Cochetel, the UN refugee agency’s special envoy for the central and western Mediterranean, voiced concern that a more hardline approach to migrants and refugees in Europe could influence countries that have long provided desperately-needed refuge to people fleeing crises, to rethink their policies.

“Europe serves as a major role model,” he told reporters in Geneva, urging the continent to serve as a good example “allowing us to make progress on protection elsewhere in the world”.

“The way that Europe treats its refugees is something that is watched,” he pointed out.

“If European values around refugee protection collapse, we will see the same tendency elsewhere.” Cochetel warned that would lead to “less well-managed (migratory) movements, a lot more movements in all directions, not only towards Europe”.

His comments came as opinion polls have predicted that nationalist, Eurosceptic and far-right parties are primed to do well in European Parliament elections held between June 6-9. Many European countries have for years focused on tightening migration policies, and a heftier extreme-right representation on the continent would make itself felt on the EU’s migration and asylum agenda.

Cochetel stressed the need to highlight to Europeans that the number of refugees and migrants arriving in European countries is “completely manageable”.

He pointed out that when millions of Ukrainians fled their war-torn country, European nations handled the influx “without great difficulty”.

UN European Parliament elections Anti migrant

Comments

200 characters

Anti-migrant thrust in Europe could have global knock-on effect: UN

Pakistan, China agree to explore opportunities under CPEC

PRL, ED Investment may establish a joint group

$390m IBRD loan: World Bank likely to restructure T4HP to extend closing date

Govt to discuss agri, livestock issues with Malaysian PM

TDRO fails to provide relief to importers, exporters

Super tax cannot be imposed retrospectively: LHC

Transactions in PKR between Gwadar free zone, tariff area allowed

Lack of coordination between depts: FBR’s efforts aimed at broadening tax base hit a snag

Offices of Senate chairman, NA Speaker: FO ‘recovers’ copies of controversial cypher

AGPR, other offices: FD clarifies funds authorisation strategy

Read more stories