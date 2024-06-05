AIRLINK 77.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.17%)
Hyderabad cylinder blast: Tessori gives financial assistance to families

Published 05 Jun, 2024

HYDERABAD: Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori gave financial assistance to 60 families of the martyrs and injured in the Pretabad cylinder blast tragedy at the Hasrat Mohani Library here Tuesday and condoled with the bereaved families.

With this meagre amount we cannot return their loved ones, however, this is just a token of assistance to the bereaved families, he said.

He said that, he has come to Hyderabad to meet the bereaved families. So far, 18 people have been martyred in this tragedy, he said. He said the JDC has announced 20 lakh rupees for each bereaved family.

Governor Sindh added that 50 thousand ration bags will also be distributed amongst the poor people of Hyderabad. He said that on the request of MQM leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also come to Hyderabad after his visit to China,

He added that the administration needs to take strict action against sellers of substandard cylinders. The shops of LPG cylinders should be away from the population. He said a commission of inquiry will be formed after talking to the Chief Secretary Sindh to fix the responsibility.

He said anyone whose motorcycle is stolen in Karachi is given a new motorcycle by Governor’s House. He said 3500 motorcycles have already been given in Karachi. He said that IT courses will also be started in Hyderabad. In this regard, tests of this program will be held on 12th, 13th and 14th July 2024. Karachi University will issue certificates for these free IT courses.

