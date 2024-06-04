Jun 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Temenos & Systems Ltd collaborate with Meethaq Islamic Banking

Published 04 Jun, 2024

LAHORE: Meethaq Islamic Banking, a part of Bank Muscat the largest banking institution in Oman, has achieved a groundbreaking digital transformation by seamlessly migrating from a legacy Core banking system to Temenos Core for their retail and corporate banking operations. This transformation was carried out with the support of Systems Limited, a global system integration and IT solution provider.

Meethaq stands as the largest Islamic Banking window in Oman, offering a full suite of Shari’a-compliant Islamic Banking products and services, including deposit products, consumer financing, credit cards, corporate banking, internet banking, mobile banking and 24x7 Contact Center support for valued customers and corporate clients. Meethaq provides Shari’a-compliant financial solutions to its partner companies, supporting the economy of the Sultanate of Oman.

Ammara Masood Global industry GM Banking and Financial Services, Systems Limited added, “This successful implementation is a testament to our strong and enduring relationship with the bank. Our collaboration has contributed to enhancing their banking services and strengthening their position as leaders in the Islamic banking sector.”

banking system Ammara Masood Meethaq Islamic Banking Temenos Core

