Keenjhar Lake: Sindh govt says has decided to start water sports project

KARACHI: Sindh government announced to start water sports for the people of the province at Keenjhar Lake located near Thatta District.

The Culture and Tourism Minister of Sindh, Zulfiqar Shah, in his statement announced that the water sports activities have been commenced at Keenjhar Lake on a trial basis, adding that the water sports and paragliding will be started regularly soon.

In June last year, the Sindh government had decided to build a world-class tourist center at Keenjhar Lake.

