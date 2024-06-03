Attock Khurd: Railway Station becomes tourist spot

PESHAWAR: Attock Khurd Railway Station at the bank of Indus is emerging as attractive tourist spot. It; however, requires more steps by the authorities of Pakistan Railways and Tourism to further facilitate the tourists.

The Railway Station, established in the year 1884, near an old bridge on Indus River is a scenic spot surrounded by green hills.

Pakistan Railways is operating special Safari Train Service for tourists from Rawalpindi on every Sunday to see the historic station and bridge on the River Indus.

The Bridge was constructed in 1880 and is still used as railway crossing on the river. For a period of century (1880-1979) the bridge was used for both trains and vehicular traffic as single road link on G T Road between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

The initiative of the Safari Train was taken in collaboration with Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) to promote tourism and also earned revenue for Pakistan Railways.

The station also has a museum housing railway equipment like oil heaters, hand signal lights, siren, rest chair, and an original model of the steam engine designed by the inventor George Stephenson. Despite the passage of a period of over 140 years, all equipment is still in working condition. The waiting room for ticket seekers is turned into the museum.

The visitors also take interest in visiting the railway track on the upper floor of the bridge to watch the engineering expertise of the Britishers and flow of the water of River Indus.

The lower portion of the bridge was reserved for vehicular transportation and still good conditions and local residents are still crossing it either by motorcycles or on feet to meet their relatives residing in the nearby villages. However, motorists are strictly prohibited to cross the river on their vehicles.

Only few measures required by the government to facilitate tourists to the spot are the establishment of a restaurant and a tuck shop.

