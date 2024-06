ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) has fixed Monday (today) for hearing the contempt of court case involving alleged leakage of personal details of the family members of IHC Justice Babar Sattar and alleged social media defamation campaign against him.

IHC larger bench headed by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and comprising of Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan will conduct hearing.

