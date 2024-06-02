AIRLINK 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
Iga Swiatek demolishes Potapova in 40 minutes to reach French Open quarter-finals

Reuters Published 02 Jun, 2024 03:46pm
PARIS: World number one Iga Swiatek moved into the quarter-finals of the French Open with a 6-0 6-0 demolition of Russia’s Anastasia Potapova in 40 minutes on Sunday.

Potapova was playing in the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career, but Swiatek took full control of the play and gave the Russian no time to breathe between a flurry of points.

Potapova attacked Swiatek’s serve on the odd occasion to claim a couple of winners, but the Pole’s near-perfect shots left the Russian with no answers as the top seed wrapped up the first set in 19 minutes.

The crowd inside Court Philippe-Chatrier tried their best to encourage Potapova but Swiatek looked at ease, forcing the Russian into several mistakes as the top seed consolidated her early break.

Iga Swiatek eyes French Open quarters as Alcaraz ‘feels himself’ again

The only problem Swiatek had was the swirling wind on serve, with the roof finally left open after several days of rain. Swiatek eventually put Potapova out of her misery, and the Russian made a hasty exit form the court.

Swiatek will face either fifth seed Marketa Vondrousova or Serbian qualifier Olga Danilovic in the quarter-finals.

