Traders demand govt take steps aimed at improving law and order situation

PESHAWAR: Traders demanded of the government to take pragmatic steps for improving law and order situation.

They urged federal and provincial tax departments/ authorities to respect dignity during actions and enforcement of rules and regulations and orders. Business community asked to end issuance of illegal notices, harassment and unnecessary actions by concerned authorities.

Traders want permanent solutions to border-related issues. They demanded steps to make a fully functional dry-port. The government should pay attention to developing small and medium scale business and industry, along with the mining, marble sector, the traders’ stressed.

The traders asked the government to retain tax-exemption for erstwhile FATA/merged district and Provincial Administered Tribal Areas (PATA). They made these demands during a joint meeting of various trade bodies and associations of Peshawar held under chairmanship of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Fuad Ishaq here at the chamber house on Saturday.

On the occasion, almost all the trade unions in Peshawar have placed their trust in the Businessman Forum (BF) leader former senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour and pledged their support to BF for the upcoming election of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

Traders apprised meeting about issues relating to border closure, police, excise, custom, PESCO, SNGPL, tax-authorities, KPRA, obstacles in export, trade and harassment, illegal actions by the federal and provincial relevant departments. They asked SCCI to take up all issues with the government and authorities to resolve them.

Ilyas Bilour said BF is the only forum which has played a vital role in resolution of business community issues. He urged community vote and support for the forum in the upcoming SCCI elections.

Fuad Ishaq speaking on the occasion said SCCI has played a role in resolution of business community issues by proactively taking up with authorities at central and provincial level. He said SCCI believes in self-less services to the business community and for the last 25 years, the businessman forum won elections with heavy margin and mandate and continued services to the traders. He urged the community to vote in favor of BF to continue this sequel of indiscriminate services.

Ghazanfar Bilour, Haji Muhammad Afzal and other traders’ leaders also spoke on the occasion and shed light on traders’ issues and SCCI role toward their amicable resolution. The meeting was attended by Businessman Forum leader former senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour, former FPCCI president Ghazanfar Bilour, Anjuman e Tajran KP president and former president of the chamber Haji Muhammad Afzal, traders, industrialists, importers and exporters were present.

