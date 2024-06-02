AIRLINK 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
Markets Print 2024-06-02

PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 02 Jun, 2024 02:53am

KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 20.981 billion and the number of lots traded was 16,885.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 10.062billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.389 billion), Silver (PKR 1.736 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.409 billion), DJ (PKR 1.309 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.197 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.194 billion), Palladium (PKR 159.286 million), Japan Equity (PKR 158.926 million), Copper (PKR 146.348 million), Natural Gas (PKR 98.891 million), SP 500 (PKR 89.352 million) and Brent (PKR 28.488 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 87 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 94.423 million were traded.

