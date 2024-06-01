AIRLINK 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
BOP 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.82%)
CNERGY 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
DFML 46.65 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (4.29%)
DGKC 89.25 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.27%)
FCCL 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.53%)
FFBL 33.36 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (5.4%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 10.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.15%)
HUBC 143.90 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (2.68%)
HUMNL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
KEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.46%)
KOSM 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 133.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.68%)
PAEL 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.84%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
PPL 120.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.31%)
PRL 26.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.08%)
PTC 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
SEARL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.44%)
SNGP 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.89%)
TPLP 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TRG 62.80 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.85%)
UNITY 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.2%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 7,957 Increased By 122.2 (1.56%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By 369.8 (1.46%)
KSE100 75,878 Increased By 1000.4 (1.34%)
KSE30 24,343 Increased By 355.2 (1.48%)
Jun 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-06-01

Fraudulent use of Int’l trademark: CAT dismisses appeal filed by M/s Options

Recorder Report Published 01 Jun, 2024 06:59am

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Appellate Tribunal (CAT) has dismissed the appeal filed by M/s Options International (SMC-Pvt) Limited, a Pakistani company penalized by the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) for the fraudulent use of the international coffee chain STARBUCKS’ branding in its restaurants. In its decision, the CAT increased the penalty from the originally imposed Rs. 5 million to Rs. 6 million.

STARBUCKS, a globally recognized chain of coffeehouses registered in the State of Washington, lodged a formal complaint that the Lahore-based restaurant, Options International, was selling “Starbuck Coffee” while fraudulently using “STARBUCKS MARKS,” in their branding thereby deceiving consumers and harming its business interests. STARBUCKS clarified that it had not opened any franchise in Pakistan.

The CCP’s enquiry concluded that Options International had prima facie violated Section 10 of the Competition Act by disseminating false and misleading information, deceiving consumers, and harming the business interests of the complainant. During the enquiry, Options admitted the violation.

During proceedings, CCP passed an interim order on STARBUCKS’ request, directing Options International to stop using the labelling and packaging bearing the STARBUCKS trade name and logo without authorization.

In its final order, CCP’s bench noted that although Options had stopped using STARBUCKS MARKS and committed to complying with its directions, yet the unauthorized use of the STARBUCKS MARKS spanned a substantial period. Consequently, the bench imposed a penalty of Rs. 5 million on the company. Additionally, the bench directed Options International to inform the general public through newspaper advertisements for three consecutive days about its fraudulent use of the STARBUCKS MARKS.

Options International filed an appeal against the CCP’s order before the CAT, which dismissed the appeal and increased the penalty amount on the basis that Options continued using the trademark even after filing commitment before the CCP. This decision underscores the CCP’s commitment to curb deceptive marketing practices through fraudulent use of trademark, firm name, or product labelling or packaging of a local or foreign business concern.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Starbucks CCP trademark Competition Appellate Tribunal Options International SMC Pvt Limited

Comments

200 characters

Fraudulent use of Int’l trademark: CAT dismisses appeal filed by M/s Options

Govt slashes PSDP by Rs204bn

APCC approves Rs1221bn federal PSDP

Nepra supports over Rs60bn KE write-offs

Blome reaffirms support to reform programme

Plea challenging Tax Laws (Amendment) Act: LHC issues notices to ministry of law, FBR & AGP

Nepra gives approval to additional financial burden on consumers

Power, water charges for AJK: Centre may form panel to discover ‘political’ solution

Immovable properties: BHC declares Section 7E of ITO as ultra vires to constitution

Alleged involvement in refund issue: FBR fires four senior IR officers

Ogra announces cut in LPG price

Read more stories