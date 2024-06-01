AIRLINK 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
PTI asks govt who ordered ‘kidnapping’ IK from IHC premises

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 01 Jun, 2024 06:59am

ISLAMABAD: The core committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday demanded of the government to first disclose the name of the person “who ordered the paramilitary troops to illegally and humiliatingly kidnap” Imran Khan from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) last year.

The demand from the party’s highest decision-making body comes after the government ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to hold a probe into a post on X by the jailed leader, where he asked the masses to go through Hamood ur Rehman Commission’s report – a judicial inquiry commission which assessed Pakistan’s political-military involvement in East-Pakistan from 1947 to 1971.

During a meeting held here, the committee discussed the issue, and plainly rejected a probe by FIA into a statement by the former prime minister, saying “those who stole the CCTV footages of Imran Khan’s kidnapping from the highly-guarded IHC must be disclosed first”.

“We want to know who ordered to kidnap Imran Khan in a humiliating manner […] those who stole the CCTV footages from IHC premises must be named before any probe into his [Imran Khan] post on X,” said the committee.

It said that fake and concocted cases filed against Imran Khan are being thrown out by courts one by one due to lack of evidence, and it is a testimony that nefarious motives of those who wanted to implicate Imran Khan in politically motivated cases have been badly exposed.

The committee said that “despite clear conflict of interest when Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa sits in the bench hearing the cases filed by PTI, badly impacts the fundamental right to fair trial.”

