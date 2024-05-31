AIRLINK 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.2%)
BOP 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.14%)
DFML 44.73 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (8.62%)
DGKC 87.27 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.75%)
FCCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.77%)
FFBL 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.09%)
FFL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
HBL 113.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.35%)
HUBC 140.15 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.75%)
HUMNL 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
MLCF 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.37%)
OGDC 132.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
PAEL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PPL 119.64 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (1.56%)
PRL 25.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.69%)
PTC 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
SEARL 57.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.17%)
TPLP 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
TRG 61.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.19%)
UNITY 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 7,835 Decreased By -10.7 (-0.14%)
BR30 25,330 Increased By 74.3 (0.29%)
KSE100 74,878 Increased By 41.8 (0.06%)
KSE30 23,988 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.07%)
May 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-31

Sindh govt decides to initiate ‘Hub Canal’, other projects

Recorder Report Published 31 May, 2024 06:58am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over a cabinet meeting on Thursday approved several initiatives, including launching the Hub Canal project using provincial government resources, additionally, 100 acres of land was allocated for Inclusive City for persons with disabilities.

The cabinet meeting also reviewed the decision to impose property tax collection in cantonment board areas, acquire 50 electric buses on a Rent Own Financial Model, launch S-BOSS for a consolidated business registry, and form a Sindh-based home workers council.

The meeting was held at CM House and was attended by provincial ministers, advisors, the chief secretary, the chairman P&D, SMBR concerned secretaries and others.

Hub Canal Project: The Sindh Chief Minister taking a policy decision in the interest of Karachi decided to rehabilitate Hum Canal through his government funding.

Karachi has two major water supply sources – the Indus River through Kinjhar Lake providing about 570 million Gallons Daily (MGD) water and Hub Dam. Hub Canal built in 1982-84 has outlived its life and its capacity reduced from 100 MGDs to 70 MGDs for many reasons. Some of the large areas of Karachi, including but not limited to, Orangi, Baldia, Keamari, SITE and New Karachi, depended upon the water supply from Hub Canal.

The cabinet was told that an effort was made to undertake the Hub Canal Rehabilitation Project under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) for Rs75 billion in PPP mode but the project could not move forward.

The water board has submitted a proposal to rehabilitate the existing Hub Canal and construct a New Canal of 100 MGD parallel to the existing one.

The proposal has a financial cost for constructing the New Canal and rehabilitating the existing Canal for Rs. 9.8 billion and Rs. 2.92 billion respectively

The cabinet approved the proposal and directed the water board to expedite the process and start the work.

Imposition of Property Tax in Cantonment Areas: The cabinet approved a plan to levy and collect property tax from the cantonment areas as per Supreme Court decisions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Syed Murad Ali Shah tax collection SMBR Hub Canal electric buses

Comments

200 characters

Sindh govt decides to initiate ‘Hub Canal’, other projects

Revenue-based power load-shedding to continue: govt

Final test-run report on CTBCM: Stakeholders seek adjustments in their power tariffs

PSDP 2024-25: Ministry sends Rs215.998bn provisional IBC for PD

‘Digital terrorism’ will be comprehensively defeated: army

Election was ‘biggest robbery’, says Imran

Warehouses, logistics: industry status announced

SECP urges FBR to reduce WHT on dividend, NBFCs & Modarabas

SECP proposes FBR to align rates of capital gain tax on sale of immovable property

Aurangzeb vows support to steel industry

Consumers using up to 100 units in Sindh likely to get free electricity

Read more stories