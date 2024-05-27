Five terrorists killed: Captain, soldier martyred in Peshawar IBO

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan Army captain and a soldier were martyred on Sunday while five terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Peshawar district’s Hassan Khel area.

A statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that security forces conducted the IBO on the reported presence of terrorists.

“During conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, as result of which five terrorists were sent to hell while three terrorists got injured,” the ISPR said.

It said that during the exchange of fire, 25-year-old Captain Hussain Jahangir, who was “leading his troops from the front” and 36-year-old Havildar Shafiqullah embraced martyrdom.

Sanitisation operation is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area,” the ISPR said.

“The security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it added.

