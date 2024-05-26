AIRLINK 74.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
DFML 42.44 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (6.1%)
DGKC 87.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.78%)
FCCL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 33.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.92%)
FFL 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
GGL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 114.29 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.37%)
HUBC 139.94 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.82%)
HUMNL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (7.27%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
KOSM 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
MLCF 38.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
OGDC 139.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.24%)
PAEL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.02%)
PIAA 22.20 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.35%)
PIBTL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 123.58 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.13%)
PRL 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.87%)
PTC 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
SEARL 58.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.76%)
SNGP 68.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.36%)
SSGC 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.65%)
TELE 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 63.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.53%)
UNITY 26.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 7,941 Increased By 103.5 (1.32%)
BR30 25,648 Increased By 196 (0.77%)
KSE100 75,983 Increased By 868.6 (1.16%)
KSE30 24,445 Increased By 330.8 (1.37%)
May 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-05-26

Iron ore heads for second weekly gain on China property stimulus

Reuters Published 26 May, 2024 02:56am

BEIJING: Iron ore futures prices were range-bound on Friday but were heading for a second weekly gain on the back of lingering hopes of growing demand in top consumer China thanks to a flurry of property stimulus.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended daytime trade 0.44% lower at 908 yuan ($125.33) a metric ton, posting an increase of 2.6% week-on-week. The benchmark June iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 1% higher at $120.75 a ton, as of 0738 GMT, a rise of 2.9% so far this week.

“The overall sentiment remained positive underpinned by the latest property stimulus policies,” analysts at Huatai Futures said in a note. China announced “historic” steps last Friday to stabilise its crisis-hit property sector, aiming to clear inventory and boost homebuyer demand, with several cities lowering downpayment and mortgage loan interest rates as a response.

Also, cash-strapped major property developer China Vanke said on Thursday it had received a 20 billion yuan syndicated loan facility. Prices of the key steelmaking ingredient felt downward pressure in the prior day and were moving within a tight range on Friday as investors and traders were reassessing the near-term demand prospects after the latest hot metal output missed expectations while portside stocks continued to pile up.

Average daily hot metal output among steelmaker surveyed halted a seven-week increase to hover at 2.37 million tons as of May 24, while portside ore stocks rose by 0.3% on the week to around 148.55 million tons, data from consultancy Mysteel showed.

iron ore China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange China property

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore heads for second weekly gain on China property stimulus

Federation, provinces on one page for development: Tarar

Mining sector: Chinese firm assured of investment facilitation

Govt decides to do away with subsidised gas for fertilizer industry

‘Skimmed & Instant Milk Powder’ New customs values on import of milk products fixed

Budget proposals: OICCI calls for abolishing advance tax on telecom subscribers

Track and trace system: Govt hasn’t lost even a single penny due to delay in implementation?

Pending service appeals: SC asks SHC, Service Tribunal to formulate standing instructions to ‘settle down a reasonable timeline’

Orders of President, Cabinet Division ignored: FBR still filing petitions against FTO

More than one in four Syrians ‘extremely poor’: World Bank

Major step taken to boost Pakistan-Iran bilateral trade

Read more stories