World

South Africa hails World Court order on Israel’s Rafah assault

Reuters Published 24 May, 2024 07:33pm
Palestinians check the rubble of buildings that were destroyed following overnight Israeli bombardment in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. Photo: AFP
Palestinians check the rubble of buildings that were destroyed following overnight Israeli bombardment in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. Photo: AFP

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s international relations department on Friday hailed as ground-breaking a ruling by the International Court of Justice that ordered Israel to halt its military assault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Judges at the World Court earlier on Friday backed a South African request to order Israel to halt its offensive in Rafah, a week after Pretoria called for the measure in a case accusing Israel of genocide.

South Africa tells UN court Israel ‘genocide’ hit ‘new and horrific stage’

Israel has repeatedly dismissed the case’s accusations of genocide as baseless, arguing in court that its operations in Gaza are self-defence and targeted at Hamas.

