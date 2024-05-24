AIRLINK 75.18 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.44%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
DFML 41.86 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.65%)
DGKC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.46%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.66%)
FFBL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
FFL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
GGL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
HBL 114.50 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (1.56%)
HUBC 139.52 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.51%)
HUMNL 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.15%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.14%)
KOSM 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
MLCF 37.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.5%)
OGDC 139.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.17%)
PAEL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.91%)
PIAA 22.20 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.35%)
PIBTL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
PPL 123.67 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.2%)
PRL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.43%)
PTC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
SEARL 59.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.88%)
SNGP 68.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.33%)
SSGC 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.65%)
TELE 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
TPLP 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.72%)
TRG 64.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
UNITY 26.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 7,953 Increased By 115.9 (1.48%)
BR30 25,681 Increased By 228.8 (0.9%)
KSE100 76,071 Increased By 956.4 (1.27%)
KSE30 24,471 Increased By 357.2 (1.48%)
May 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Large apartment fire in central Hanoi kills 14 people

AFP Published 24 May, 2024 11:10am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

HANOI: A fire ripped through an apartment complex in central Hanoi early Friday, killing 14 people and injuring three others, police said.

Smoke and toxic gases billowed out of the building in Cau Giay district, a densely populated district of Vietnam’s capital that is home to several universities, after a fire broke out around 12:30 am (1730 GMT Thursday).

Rescuers forced their way inside, breaking the lock of an external gate and smashing a window to rescue seven people trapped inside.

Neighbours reported hearing explosions “like firecrackers” and screams from people inside and those living close by.

“The fire grew strongly, destroying many motorbikes, electric bicycles, and bicycles in the yard area,” Hanoi police said in a statement.

“By 1:26 am, the fire was completely extinguished. Rescue forces discovered 14 people dead.”

Three survivors were receiving emergency treatment in hospital. The building’s corrugated metal roof caved in as the blaze reduced the complex to a charred shell open to the sky, strewn with blackened belongings and bike parts.

Twenty-four people were officially registered as living in the complex.

The building comprised two interconnected blocks, one with two storeys and the other with three, situated down a two-metre-wide alley, with 12 rooms for rent.

The courtyard was reportedly used for selling and fixing electric bicycles.

Mexico’s ‘heat dome’ has already killed dozens of people as hotter days loom

A neighbour, who declined to give her name, told AFP she heard an “explosion like firecrackers”.

“I thought there was a fight, or something hitting the window. I ran down and saw the fire.

“Many of the neighbours had run out of the alley, crossing through other neighbours’ houses. We were so, so scared.”

She said the building’s landlord rescued his daughter-in-law and a grandchild from the flames.

One survivor who lived with his wife on the second floor told news site Dan Tri that they awoke as fire and smoke began rising fiercely from the first floor into the hallway outside their room.

“The heat from the fire was absolutely terrible,” the man, who declined to be named, said.

“The smoke and fire were so intense, my wife and I went back to our room, crawled into the bathroom, and I used a wet towel over my nose to breathe.

“After about an hour of doing that, we were rescued and taken to the hospital.”

Explosions, screams

Another neighbour, Ngo Thi Thuy, said she saw flames rising up through the cracks of the building’s corrugated metal roof.

“There was the sound of explosions and some screams. The screams were coming from inside the burning house and surrounding houses.”

Along with her other neighbours, she poured buckets of water onto the roof – but said the smoke only rose higher.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire, the latest deadly blaze to hit the communist country.

In Vietnam’s deadliest fire in two decades, 56 people died – three of them children – in a Hanoi apartment block blaze last September.

The country has experienced several other deadly fires in recent years, often at entertainment venues.

A year ago, a karaoke bar blaze near commercial hub Ho Chi Minh City killed 32 people and injured 17. The owner was later arrested on charges related to breaching fire prevention regulations.

In the aftermath, the prime minister ordered an inspection of all high-risk venues.

Fire safety equipment and instructions have been installed in many streets and buildings across the city.

Vietnam Hanoi Large apartment fire

Comments

200 characters

Large apartment fire in central Hanoi kills 14 people

Intra-day update: rupee marginally appreciates against US dollar

KSE-100 gains on UAE’s announcement, ‘progress’ on IMF front

Third-party projects under CPEC: PM orders MoFA to finalise modalities in a week

UAE allocates $10bn for investment in Pakistan’s ‘promising economic sectors’

UAE conglomerate enters into ‘strategic partnership’ with TPL Trakker

Nepra questions 25pc proposed hike in ‘PPP’

Oil steady as investors weigh US rate fears, firmer seasonal demand

Many zero-rated items: FBR proposes standard rate of 18pc sales tax

14-seater sightseeing bus: 30pc duty on electric vehicle import imposed

Dasu Hydropower project: ECC approves compensations for Chinese victims

Read more stories