Islamabad Capital Territory: Ministry urges PD to continue power supply to schools, colleges

ISLAMABAD: Against the backdrop of prevalent heatwave, Federal Education Ministry has expressed “grave concern” over power outages during school hours, urging the Power Division to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the schools and colleges located in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

In this context, Secretary Education Mohyuddin Wani on Thursday wrote a letter to Secretary Power Division Rashid Mahmood Langrial, urging him to ensure uninterrupted power supply in more than 400 ICT schools and colleges, till summer vacation.

“With grave concern, I want to draw your attention towards power outages during school hours in ICT which implicate a worsening situation for the students of schools/ colleges of ICT. Thousands of students, at present, studying in more than 400 schools/ colleges of Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), under this Ministry, are suffering due to extreme hot summer under scorching temperature of 40 degrees Celsius,” the letter reads.

“Unprecedented power outages in the country as well in ICT during school hours add further miseries to the students of schools/colleges, as numerous cases are reported during school hours in number of schools/colleges regarding unconsciousness and dehydration of students due to hot weather and absence of electricity,” the letter adds.

The secretary education, in the letter, stated that students up to grade 5 were more vulnerable to heatwave in the absence of electricity.

“The above situation needs your kind intervention to ease the miseries of the students of schools/ colleges from current heatwave by ensuring uninterrupted power supply during school hours in ICT as well in the country. It is, therefore, requested that authorities under your kind control may be issued necessary directions for uninterrupted power supply for the schools/colleges of ICT during school hours until the announcement of summer vacation,” Wani urged Langrial in the letter.

