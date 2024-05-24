AIRLINK 75.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.9%)
BOP 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
DFML 42.19 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.48%)
DGKC 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.1%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.12%)
FFBL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.44%)
FFL 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.23%)
GGL 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
HBL 114.25 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.34%)
HUBC 138.87 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.04%)
HUMNL 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.82%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.46%)
KOSM 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.51%)
MLCF 38.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.74%)
OGDC 140.61 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.8%)
PAEL 26.44 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.24%)
PIAA 22.04 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (6.58%)
PIBTL 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.88%)
PPL 124.51 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (1.89%)
PRL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.02%)
PTC 14.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 59.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
SNGP 68.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.29%)
SSGC 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
TELE 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
TPLP 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.17%)
TRG 64.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
UNITY 26.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.76%)
BR100 7,908 Increased By 70.5 (0.9%)
BR30 25,740 Increased By 288.1 (1.13%)
KSE100 75,571 Increased By 456.5 (0.61%)
KSE30 24,287 Increased By 172.9 (0.72%)
May 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-24

Islamabad Capital Territory: Ministry urges PD to continue power supply to schools, colleges

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 24 May, 2024 06:14am

ISLAMABAD: Against the backdrop of prevalent heatwave, Federal Education Ministry has expressed “grave concern” over power outages during school hours, urging the Power Division to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the schools and colleges located in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

In this context, Secretary Education Mohyuddin Wani on Thursday wrote a letter to Secretary Power Division Rashid Mahmood Langrial, urging him to ensure uninterrupted power supply in more than 400 ICT schools and colleges, till summer vacation.

“With grave concern, I want to draw your attention towards power outages during school hours in ICT which implicate a worsening situation for the students of schools/ colleges of ICT. Thousands of students, at present, studying in more than 400 schools/ colleges of Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), under this Ministry, are suffering due to extreme hot summer under scorching temperature of 40 degrees Celsius,” the letter reads.

“Unprecedented power outages in the country as well in ICT during school hours add further miseries to the students of schools/colleges, as numerous cases are reported during school hours in number of schools/colleges regarding unconsciousness and dehydration of students due to hot weather and absence of electricity,” the letter adds.

The secretary education, in the letter, stated that students up to grade 5 were more vulnerable to heatwave in the absence of electricity.

“The above situation needs your kind intervention to ease the miseries of the students of schools/ colleges from current heatwave by ensuring uninterrupted power supply during school hours in ICT as well in the country. It is, therefore, requested that authorities under your kind control may be issued necessary directions for uninterrupted power supply for the schools/colleges of ICT during school hours until the announcement of summer vacation,” Wani urged Langrial in the letter.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

schools ICT Power Division power supply power outages Heatwave colleges

Comments

200 characters

Islamabad Capital Territory: Ministry urges PD to continue power supply to schools, colleges

Third-party projects under CPEC: PM orders MoFA to finalise modalities in a week

UAE allocates $10bn for investment in Pakistan’s ‘promising economic sectors’

Nepra questions 25pc proposed hike in ‘PPP’

Dasu Hydropower project: ECC approves compensations for Chinese victims

Many zero-rated items: FBR proposes standard rate of 18pc sales tax

Sindh against implementation of Ogra law

14-seater sightseeing bus: 30pc duty on electric vehicle import imposed

Increase in volume base: PSMCL suggests certain policy interventions

11,252 SIM cards of non-filers blocked so far

MoI&P suspends EDB’s CEO

Read more stories