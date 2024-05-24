AIRLINK 75.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.9%)
BOP 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
DFML 42.19 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.48%)
DGKC 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.1%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.12%)
FFBL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.44%)
FFL 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.23%)
GGL 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
HBL 114.25 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.34%)
HUBC 138.87 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.04%)
HUMNL 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.82%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.46%)
KOSM 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.51%)
MLCF 38.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.74%)
OGDC 140.61 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.8%)
PAEL 26.44 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.24%)
PIAA 22.04 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (6.58%)
PIBTL 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.88%)
PPL 124.51 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (1.89%)
PRL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.02%)
PTC 14.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 59.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
SNGP 68.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.29%)
SSGC 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
TELE 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
TPLP 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.17%)
TRG 64.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
UNITY 26.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.76%)
BR100 7,908 Increased By 70.5 (0.9%)
BR30 25,740 Increased By 288.1 (1.13%)
KSE100 75,571 Increased By 456.5 (0.61%)
KSE30 24,287 Increased By 172.9 (0.72%)
May 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-24

Minister accepts dearth of doctors in govt hospitals

Recorder Report Published 24 May, 2024 06:25am

KARACHI: Higher salaries at private hospitals hinder expert doctors from joining the public healthcare sector, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho told the Sindh Assembly on Thursday, candidly accepting the government's medical centres have a dearth of expert physicians.

Doctors are unwilling to join the public healthcare sector since the private hospitals offer them with higher salaries, Pechuho informed the house.

She said that doctors in the province are bound to qualify for the government job only through a public commission exam, which also drives them away to the private hospitals, creating a shortage of physicians for the public sector.

Replying to questions about her department, she said that the local doctor have a huge opportunity to earn millions in the US. She acknowledged that the government hospitals lack competent doctors. "We are starting again the biometric attendance for doctors," she added.

About the officially required qualification for lady health workers, she said that it needs an intermediate level of education to join the government healthcare services. However, after appointment, lady workers get further medical trainings.

She also informed the legislature that the government plans to build 1000 houses for the flood-affected lady health workers with the support of China.

The minister said that the government has also appointed staff meant to convince the parents who deny polio vaccination to their kids.

In Karachi, 130,000 parents have denied polio vaccination to their kids, she said in a stark revelation.

MQM's Jamal Ahmed asked about the government's plans to overcome the rising gastro disease caused due to contaminated water being supplied to the public in the megacity.

However, the health minister said s that there is a scheme of the World Bank for testing samples of unhealthy water. Besides, the government also plans to canalize clean water from River Indus to the megacity for the public needs. About the HIV disease awareness programs, she said that there are several efforts under way to eradicate the lethal infective menace. She also told the house that the government is set to regularise all doctors appointed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Sindh Assembly Health hospitals Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho Doctors government hospitals

Comments

200 characters

Minister accepts dearth of doctors in govt hospitals

Third-party projects under CPEC: PM orders MoFA to finalise modalities in a week

UAE allocates $10bn for investment in Pakistan’s ‘promising economic sectors’

Nepra questions 25pc proposed hike in ‘PPP’

Dasu Hydropower project: ECC approves compensations for Chinese victims

Many zero-rated items: FBR proposes standard rate of 18pc sales tax

Sindh against implementation of Ogra law

14-seater sightseeing bus: 30pc duty on electric vehicle import imposed

Increase in volume base: PSMCL suggests certain policy interventions

11,252 SIM cards of non-filers blocked so far

MoI&P suspends EDB’s CEO

Read more stories