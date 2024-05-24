AIRLINK 75.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.9%)
BOP 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
DFML 42.19 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.48%)
DGKC 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.1%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.12%)
FFBL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.44%)
FFL 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.23%)
GGL 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
HBL 114.25 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.34%)
HUBC 138.87 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.04%)
HUMNL 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.82%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.46%)
KOSM 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.51%)
MLCF 38.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.74%)
OGDC 140.61 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.8%)
PAEL 26.44 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.24%)
PIAA 22.04 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (6.58%)
PIBTL 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.88%)
PPL 124.51 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (1.89%)
PRL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.02%)
PTC 14.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 59.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
SNGP 68.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.29%)
SSGC 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
TELE 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
TPLP 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.17%)
TRG 64.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
UNITY 26.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.76%)
BR100 7,908 Increased By 70.5 (0.9%)
BR30 25,740 Increased By 288.1 (1.13%)
KSE100 75,571 Increased By 456.5 (0.61%)
KSE30 24,287 Increased By 172.9 (0.72%)
May 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-24

COAS discusses matters of mutual interest with top German defence leadership

NNI Published 24 May, 2024 06:25am

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, NI(M) is on an official visit to the Federal Republic of Germany.

During the visit, he was received at the Federal Ministry of Defence by General Carsten Breuer, Chief of Defence where he was presented with honour guard by the contingent of the German Armed Forces.

According to a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Thursday, Chief of Army Staff also met Lieutenant General Alfons Mais, Chief of the German Army and visited the Army Combat Training Centre, Gardelegen along with the German Army Chief.

The COAS was briefed on various facets of the centre and the training being imparted to the German Army and contingents of other Armies. He also witnessed a demonstration on urban warfare and visited different training facilities.

The COAS also met Jens Plötner, Foreign Policy and Security advisor to Federal Chancellor; Tobias Linder, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Nils Hilmer, State Secretary at the Ministry of Defence.

During the meetings with the civilian and military leadership matters of mutual interest came under discussion. The German leadership acknowledged Pakistan Army’s role in fight against terrorism and for maintaining peace and stability in the region.

The COAS will also be visiting the German Armed Forces Command & Staff College, Hamburg where he will address the students attending the course from various countries to dilate upon Pakistan’s Regional and International Security Perspective and contributions of Pakistan Armed Forces in the United Nations Missions.

COAS Germany COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir

Comments

200 characters

COAS discusses matters of mutual interest with top German defence leadership

Third-party projects under CPEC: PM orders MoFA to finalise modalities in a week

UAE allocates $10bn for investment in Pakistan’s ‘promising economic sectors’

Nepra questions 25pc proposed hike in ‘PPP’

Dasu Hydropower project: ECC approves compensations for Chinese victims

Many zero-rated items: FBR proposes standard rate of 18pc sales tax

Sindh against implementation of Ogra law

14-seater sightseeing bus: 30pc duty on electric vehicle import imposed

Increase in volume base: PSMCL suggests certain policy interventions

11,252 SIM cards of non-filers blocked so far

MoI&P suspends EDB’s CEO

Read more stories