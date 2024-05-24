AIRLINK 75.65 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.07%)
Minister directs NADRA to frame comprehensive national registration policy

Recorder Report Published 24 May, 2024 06:25am

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday issued directives to the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to frame a comprehensive National Registration Policy.

The minister issued these directives during a meeting.

He said the authenticity of identity cards and citizenship is very important; therefore, a comprehensive policy should be devised in this regard.

He asked NADRA senior officials to develop a consensus among all provinces regarding the National Registration Policy.

Union councils have the status of the foundation and access of NADRA to Union Councils is necessary in this connection, he further said.

He said that the policy would make citizen’s registration transparent and foolproof. The new policy will also prevent illegal registration of citizenship, due to which, the issue of releasing identity cards and passports to foreigners came to light, the minister said.

Meanwhile, the minister took notice of the issue of registering the father’s name instead of the husband’s name on the passport of married women and he constituted a committee to resolve the issue.

