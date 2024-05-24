Upper Sindh: temperatures soar to 50 degrees Celsius

KARACHI: The soaring temperatures on Thursday hit parts of upper Sindh with the season’s record high to 50 Celsius, as the prevailing heatwave enveloped the country, the Met Office said.

The extreme hot weather seared Dadu, Mohenjo Daro, and Jacobabad with 50 Celsius as the Met anticipated the heatwave spell is likely to grip the country for entire week. The hostile weather scorched Rohri and Khairpur with 49 Celsius, each; Sibbi, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Padidan, Chhor, Mithi and R Y Khan with 48 Celsius each, and Khanpur, Kot Addu, Bhakkar, Noorpur Thal, DG Khan and Hyderabad with 47 Celsius, each.

Weather in Karachi is also expected to remain hot and highly humid over the period with temperatures likely ranging up to 39 Celsius and humidity 80 percent.

“Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A high pressure prevailing in the upper atmosphere and likely to persist during next few days,” it added.

