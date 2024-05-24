AIRLINK 75.70 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.14%)
BOP 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
CNERGY 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.89%)
DFML 42.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (5%)
DGKC 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.1%)
FCCL 21.61 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.17%)
FFBL 33.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
FFL 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.23%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 114.50 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (1.56%)
HUBC 138.96 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.11%)
HUMNL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.59%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.89%)
KOSM 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.24%)
MLCF 38.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
OGDC 140.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.9%)
PAEL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.11%)
PIAA 22.05 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (6.62%)
PIBTL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
PPL 124.65 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2%)
PRL 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.94%)
PTC 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
SEARL 59.30 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.54%)
SNGP 68.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.33%)
SSGC 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
TELE 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
TPLP 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.17%)
TRG 64.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.09%)
UNITY 26.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.45%)
BR100 7,912 Increased By 75.3 (0.96%)
BR30 25,746 Increased By 294.2 (1.16%)
KSE100 75,602 Increased By 487.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,310 Increased By 195.8 (0.81%)
May 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-05-24

Budget FY25: IMC demands govt support local auto industry

Recorder Report Published 24 May, 2024 06:40am

ISLAMABAD: Chief Executive Indus Motor Company (IMC) Ali Asghar Jamali has said that the local auto industry is in the hope of remedial measures from the current government in the upcoming budget to support the local auto industry and to restore investors’ confidence.

Jamali, who held meetings with the finance minister, industries minister and the chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), said local auto industry has requested for an increase in duties and taxes on used cars in the upcoming budget from the government, to benefit the local auto industry from the slightly improved economic activity, stable currency and a likely cut in interest rates.

“Contradictory to our expectations of improvement in demand from January 2024 onwards, this year could not turn a new leaf for Pakistan’s auto industry due to heavy import of used cars,” he added.

Local automakers witnessed a slight improvement of about 28 per cent in their sales in February 2024 against last year same period (7,953 in Feb ‘24 vs 3,642 in Feb ‘23). However, on the other hand, the imports of used cars recorded over 711 per cent (3,213 against 396 units) increase in February alone, against the same period last year.

“If this situation persists, our vendors’ industry will be forced to close down their businesses due to this unsustainable business environment, with plant-utilisation capacity levels between 25 to 30 per cent for the past few months,” he continued.

While, on the other hand, huge investments by vendors in order to meet surging demands of the auto industry, are now lying idle and only producing parts for vehicles at approximately 100,000 levels,” he said while talking to journalists.

Chairman PAAPAM has recently mentioned that overall; the local auto industry has invested about $2.5bn and contributed about Rs400bn in taxes in FY2022 alone, while it creates about 2.5 million direct and indirect jobs within the country, which continues to nullify the potential and magnitude of the industry.

The import of 3,068 used cars per month on average (taken from July 2023 to April 2024 imports) has been rendering local businesses ineffective, which will result in unemployment and economic loss (in terms of taxes). Also, illegal financial channels continue to be used for foreign payments related to the used cars. While, on the other hand, the local auto industry uses all legal means for bringing parts into the country, which continues to present a huge challenge.

Similarly, the government should ensure sufficient mechanisms are in place, in which used vehicles are only allowed to be imported within the country for overseas Pakistani family’s usage. He added that the imports also hurt the country’s reserves and depreciates the value of Rupee, along with threatening future investments due to the economic uncertainty.

He further stated that Toyota’s newly launched hybrid electric vehicle - Toyota Corolla Cross’ first quarter performance has been satisfactory. Toyota Corolla Cross has the highest percentage of localised parts in this category, which is over 50 peer cent. He added that as many as 13 brands are cumulatively producing 40 plus models locally, with a combined capacity to produce 500,000 units annually, but imported used cars continue to create sustainability challenges for the local auto industry.

“We have requested the to rationalise import taxes on used car imports to support domestic industry and to curb the influx of imported vehicles to revitalise the local market and safeguard the interests of local manufacturers and ensure the sustainability of countless jobs,” he continued.

In reply to a question, he said that if local industry’s proposals are made part of the budget, it will increase Rs80 billion of the FBR’s revenue. Answering to another question, he said that Toyota will export some vehicles to Africa from July 2024, urging the government to sign FTAs with African countries to that export of cars be expedited.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FBR auto sector IMC Indus Motor Company local auto industry Auto Industry in Pakistan Budget 2024 25 Budget FY25 FY25 Budget Budget FY 2024 25

Comments

200 characters

Budget FY25: IMC demands govt support local auto industry

Third-party projects under CPEC: PM orders MoFA to finalise modalities in a week

UAE allocates $10bn for investment in Pakistan’s ‘promising economic sectors’

Nepra questions 25pc proposed hike in ‘PPP’

Dasu Hydropower project: ECC approves compensations for Chinese victims

Many zero-rated items: FBR proposes standard rate of 18pc sales tax

Sindh against implementation of Ogra law

14-seater sightseeing bus: 30pc duty on electric vehicle import imposed

Increase in volume base: PSMCL suggests certain policy interventions

11,252 SIM cards of non-filers blocked so far

MoI&P suspends EDB’s CEO

Read more stories