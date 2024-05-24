AIRLINK 75.59 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.99%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-05-24

FBR chief inaugurates new building of RTO in Islamabad

Press Release Published 24 May, 2024 06:57am

ISLAMABAD: Chairman FBR, Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana inaugurated the new building of Regional Tax Office, Islamabad on Thursday.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony, Chairman FBR said that this new state-of-the-art building of RTO Islamabad reflects our commitment to modernise FBR and making our tax system more efficient, transparent and taxpayer-friendly. He stated that establishment of this office underscores our dedication to promote a culture of tax compliance and trust between the tax authorities and the citizens.

Chairman FBR added that the new facility is fully equipped with modern technology to provide better facilitation to taxpayers and to streamline the process of tax collection.

Chairman FBR emphasized that in these difficult economic times, our task is extremely challenging, but we are committed to maximizing revenue collection for economic prosperity. He urged all the officers to uphold the highest standards of integrity and professional commitment in discharging their duties.

Earlier, Sadia Sadaf Gilani, Member Admn/HR and Chief Commissioner RTO Islamabad Abid Mehmood also addressed the gathering.

