‘Every aspect of public welfare is my priority’: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Thursday that IT courses are being conducted in TEVTA for the skill development of youth while companies from other countries, including China are showing interest in Pakistan’s first IT city.

“Every aspect of public welfare is my priority. I want to take all measures for the welfare of people,” said CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, during a meeting with a delegation of alternate executive directors of Asian Development Bank (ADB), including Noor Ahmed, Kiiko Takahashi, Alberto Cordon Borja, Mushomi Marufi Khan, Yong Yi and Ehtesham Khattak.

The CM said, “Work on health, education, infrastructure and Information Technology is in full swing. We are also working for price stabilization and inflation control.”

The ADB agreed to work together for the development and welfare of people of Punjab. Kiiko Takahashi said, “Punjab is fully supported in its journey of development and it would be nice to see Pakistan prosperous.”

She highlighted, “We want to be Punjab’s partner in the journey of development and prosperity. I was eager to see Punjab, I was happy to see the security and other arrangements.”

Moshumi Marufi Khan said, “Seeing Maryam Nawaz Sharif as Chief Minister gave me a pleasant sensation of real change in Punjab.” She added, “As a woman, Maryam Nawaz Sharif can understand and solve people’s problems in a better way.”

Chief Minister said, “After assuming power, it was felt that we are far behind in providing basic needs to the people. Most of the cities do not have waste management system and landfill site, though it is partially functioning in some of the cities.”

Maryam Nawaz said, “We want to bring sustainable and efficient waste management system in every city, though bringing sewerage system for a huge population of Punjab is a big challenge.”

She said, “Matters related to filtration plants are being entrusted to a single department while attention is being paid to the construction, repair and rehabilitation of roads across the province.”

The CM briefed the visiting delegation, “Public sector education system needs to be overhauled. We are categorizing schools based on their performance. Teachers’ training and enrolment projects are also underway.”

She apprised the ADB delegation, “Up to 15,000 patients are being benefited daily from field hospitals. Free medicine is being delivered to 200,000 patients suffering from fatal diseases at their doorsteps.”

She explained, “Health infrastructure is changing, hospitals and health centres are being revamped. The shortage of doctors in hospitals will be met. For the first time, cardiology and paeds treatment facilities are being introduced in the districts. We will provide enough treatment facilities in every district so that no one will have to go to other cities.”

Chief Minister highlighted, “Air Ambulance Service is being launched for emergency transfer of cardiology and other general patients to big hospitals in time.”

She vowed, “In next five years, IT cities will be built in other cities on an emergency basis.”

The visiting ADB delegation was also briefed, “Work on shrimp farming is going on, and a comprehensive Kisan Card for farmers is being introduced.”

She said, “Projects are underway to benefit from solar energy while focusing on clean energy, electric bikes are being launched for girls.”

Maryam Nawaz said, “Under the low cost housing scheme in Punjab, a common man will have his own roof. Special cards will also be issued for special persons.”

Chief Minister said, “We are fully focussed on revenue generation. We will not increase taxes but will increase tax net.” She added: “A huge budget is required for the welfare of 130 million people. A woman is not just a part of a society but is equal to the whole of society. About 5000 complaints have been redressed from the world’s first virtual women police station.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Becoming the Chief Minister was not easy but an uphill task. It is very painful for me that the deprived sections of the society are going through bad conditions. I like to serve the people; I go home every evening full of happiness.”

She explained, “Shehbaz Sharif, as the Chief Minister, took Punjab to the heights of development, but it cannot be described in terms of development in the previous period.”

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Zafar Dal, and Secretary P&D, Dr Asif Tufail attended the meeting.

