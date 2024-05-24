‘International Day to End Fistula’ observed

LAHORE: The world is observing the International Day to End Fistula on May 23, when millions of women are compelled to live with fistula in the developing countries and mostly not knowing that they can seek medical assistance as the problem is not only treatable but preventable.

Around 5,000 poor and marginalized women and girls have been reported living with obstetric fistula in Pakistan, which cause them added suffering and isolation.

Obstetric fistula is a devastating and miserable childbirth injury to women, usually fatal to unborn babies (90 percent of cases end in stillbirth), said Prof Dr Ayesha Malik while speaking at a press conference organized by Jahandad Society for Community Development (JSCD) at Lahore Press Club on Thursday.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and Fistula Foundation is observing “International Day to End Fistula” on Thursday based on a theme: “20 years on – Progress but not enough! Act now to end fistula by 2030”.

The theme calls for investments to improve the quality of care for maternal health, fistula prevention, and treatment. It also highlights the key role of communities in addressing social, cultural, political, and economic determinants that impact maternal health, sexual reproductive health, and reproductive rights and contribute to the occurrence of obstetric fistula.

The experts say the medical professionals and the society at large should use the momentum of the SDGs together with strong political leadership, accelerated investment and action, with passionate and committed champions, to achieve this historic and transformative goal.

“Since the UN has set the goal to end maternal mortality and morbidity in 2030, we all believe that it is also possible in Pakistan,” said Prof Dr Ayesha Malik. She said the goal to end fistula could be possible if the government would show its will and commitment through its policies to end obstetrics fistula and maternal death in line with SDGs targets 2030.

The experts suggested several steps to achieve the goal. They are:

Training of competent, skilled midwives to be posted in every BHU & THQ;

Career structure of midwives, increment in their salaries and providing a service structure;

Activation of BHU and THQ in rural Pakistan and slums of cities;

Provision of free basic and emergency obstetric care to all pregnant women;

Essentials immediate catheter treatment-prediction a minimum of 25-30% and probably more of the patients will heal by this protocol (Dr Kess);

Training of young doctors and gynecologist on safe pelvic surgeries (prevention of iatrogenic fistula);

Avoid unnecessary C-section (unacceptable high rate of C-section in Pakistan).

UNFPA Programme Manager Husna Batool, Dr Iram and Dr khalil from LGH also spoke on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024