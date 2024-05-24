AIRLINK 75.70 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.14%)
BOP 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
CNERGY 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.89%)
DFML 42.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (5%)
DGKC 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.1%)
FCCL 21.61 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.17%)
FFBL 33.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
FFL 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.23%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 114.50 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (1.56%)
HUBC 138.96 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.11%)
HUMNL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.59%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.89%)
KOSM 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.24%)
MLCF 38.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
OGDC 140.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.9%)
PAEL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.11%)
PIAA 22.05 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (6.62%)
PIBTL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
PPL 124.65 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2%)
PRL 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.94%)
PTC 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
SEARL 59.30 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.54%)
SNGP 68.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.33%)
SSGC 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
TELE 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
TPLP 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.17%)
TRG 64.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.09%)
UNITY 26.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.45%)
BR100 7,912 Increased By 75.3 (0.96%)
BR30 25,746 Increased By 294.2 (1.16%)
KSE100 75,602 Increased By 487.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,310 Increased By 195.8 (0.81%)
May 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-24

‘International Day to End Fistula’ observed

Recorder Report Published 24 May, 2024 07:09am

LAHORE: The world is observing the International Day to End Fistula on May 23, when millions of women are compelled to live with fistula in the developing countries and mostly not knowing that they can seek medical assistance as the problem is not only treatable but preventable.

Around 5,000 poor and marginalized women and girls have been reported living with obstetric fistula in Pakistan, which cause them added suffering and isolation.

Obstetric fistula is a devastating and miserable childbirth injury to women, usually fatal to unborn babies (90 percent of cases end in stillbirth), said Prof Dr Ayesha Malik while speaking at a press conference organized by Jahandad Society for Community Development (JSCD) at Lahore Press Club on Thursday.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and Fistula Foundation is observing “International Day to End Fistula” on Thursday based on a theme: “20 years on – Progress but not enough! Act now to end fistula by 2030”.

The theme calls for investments to improve the quality of care for maternal health, fistula prevention, and treatment. It also highlights the key role of communities in addressing social, cultural, political, and economic determinants that impact maternal health, sexual reproductive health, and reproductive rights and contribute to the occurrence of obstetric fistula.

The experts say the medical professionals and the society at large should use the momentum of the SDGs together with strong political leadership, accelerated investment and action, with passionate and committed champions, to achieve this historic and transformative goal.

“Since the UN has set the goal to end maternal mortality and morbidity in 2030, we all believe that it is also possible in Pakistan,” said Prof Dr Ayesha Malik. She said the goal to end fistula could be possible if the government would show its will and commitment through its policies to end obstetrics fistula and maternal death in line with SDGs targets 2030.

The experts suggested several steps to achieve the goal. They are:

Training of competent, skilled midwives to be posted in every BHU & THQ;

Career structure of midwives, increment in their salaries and providing a service structure;

Activation of BHU and THQ in rural Pakistan and slums of cities;

Provision of free basic and emergency obstetric care to all pregnant women;

Essentials immediate catheter treatment-prediction a minimum of 25-30% and probably more of the patients will heal by this protocol (Dr Kess);

Training of young doctors and gynecologist on safe pelvic surgeries (prevention of iatrogenic fistula);

Avoid unnecessary C-section (unacceptable high rate of C-section in Pakistan).

UNFPA Programme Manager Husna Batool, Dr Iram and Dr khalil from LGH also spoke on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Women UNFPA International Day to End Obstetric Fistula childbirth

Comments

200 characters

‘International Day to End Fistula’ observed

Third-party projects under CPEC: PM orders MoFA to finalise modalities in a week

UAE allocates $10bn for investment in Pakistan’s ‘promising economic sectors’

Nepra questions 25pc proposed hike in ‘PPP’

Dasu Hydropower project: ECC approves compensations for Chinese victims

Many zero-rated items: FBR proposes standard rate of 18pc sales tax

Sindh against implementation of Ogra law

14-seater sightseeing bus: 30pc duty on electric vehicle import imposed

Increase in volume base: PSMCL suggests certain policy interventions

11,252 SIM cards of non-filers blocked so far

MoI&P suspends EDB’s CEO

Read more stories