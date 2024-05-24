KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR19.965 billion and the number of lots traded was 17,156.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 12.397 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 1.989 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.280 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.266 billion), Silver (PKR 1.145 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.028 billion), Copper (PKR 332.919 million), Natural Gas (PKR 177.947 million), DJ (PKR 99.955 million), Palladium (PKR 85.103 million),SP 500 (PKR 74.159 million), Japan Equity (PKR 53.730 million)and Brent (PKR 33.830 milliOn).

In Agricultural commodities, 85 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 131.725 million were traded.

