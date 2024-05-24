AIRLINK 75.51 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.88%)
BOP 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
DFML 42.11 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (5.28%)
DGKC 86.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.64%)
FCCL 21.57 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.98%)
FFBL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.44%)
FFL 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.23%)
GGL 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
HBL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.65%)
HUBC 138.80 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (0.99%)
HUMNL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.01%)
KEL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.7%)
KOSM 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.65%)
MLCF 38.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.74%)
OGDC 140.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.79%)
PAEL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.74%)
PIAA 21.90 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (5.9%)
PIBTL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
PPL 124.58 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (1.95%)
PRL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.83%)
PTC 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
SEARL 59.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
SNGP 68.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.09%)
SSGC 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
TELE 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
TPLP 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.26%)
TRG 64.38 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.76%)
BR100 7,906 Increased By 69.4 (0.89%)
BR30 25,731 Increased By 279.1 (1.1%)
KSE100 75,506 Increased By 391.9 (0.52%)
KSE30 24,284 Increased By 170.5 (0.71%)
May 24, 2024
Markets Print 2024-05-24

PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 24 May, 2024 06:27am

KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR19.965 billion and the number of lots traded was 17,156.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 12.397 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 1.989 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.280 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.266 billion), Silver (PKR 1.145 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.028 billion), Copper (PKR 332.919 million), Natural Gas (PKR 177.947 million), DJ (PKR 99.955 million), Palladium (PKR 85.103 million),SP 500 (PKR 74.159 million), Japan Equity (PKR 53.730 million)and Brent (PKR 33.830 milliOn).

In Agricultural commodities, 85 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 131.725 million were traded.

