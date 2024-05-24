AIRLINK 75.44 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.79%)
BOP 4.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
DFML 42.01 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (5.03%)
DGKC 87.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.75%)
FCCL 21.56 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.94%)
FFBL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.44%)
FFL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.54%)
GGL 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
HBL 114.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.38%)
HUBC 138.86 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.03%)
HUMNL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.77%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.89%)
KOSM 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.65%)
MLCF 38.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.56%)
OGDC 140.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.9%)
PAEL 25.92 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.21%)
PIAA 21.91 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (5.95%)
PIBTL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.03%)
PPL 124.56 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.93%)
PRL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.83%)
PTC 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
SEARL 59.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.22%)
SNGP 68.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.35%)
SSGC 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
TELE 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
TPLP 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.53%)
TRG 64.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.31%)
UNITY 26.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.76%)
BR100 7,904 Increased By 66.6 (0.85%)
BR30 25,723 Increased By 270.7 (1.06%)
KSE100 75,534 Increased By 419.8 (0.56%)
KSE30 24,297 Increased By 183 (0.76%)
May 24, 2024
Business & Finance

Tobacco industry aims to hook new generation on vapes, WHO says

Reuters Published 24 May, 2024 06:27am

LONDON: Tobacco companies still actively target young people via social media, sports and music festivals and new, flavoured products, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday, accusing companies of trying to hook a new generation on nicotine.

Amid ever-stricter regulation targeting cigarettes, big tobacco companies and new entrants have begun offering smoking alternatives such as vapes, which they say are aimed at adult smokers.

But the WHO said these products are often marketed to youth, their design and variety of fruity flavours appeals to children, and that young people are more likely to use the products than adults in many countries.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO’s director-general, rejected the industry’s claim that it is working to reduce the harm from smoking. “It’s dishonest to talk about harm reduction when they are marketing to children,” he said.

The WHO’s increasingly tough stance on newer nicotine products follows a sharp rise in youth vaping across several countries.

The WHO pointed to flavours like bubblegum as one driver of this rise. The industry says flavours are an important tool in encouraging adults to switch away from smoking.

Large tobacco companies have mostly steered away from such flavours. But firms including Philip Morris International and British American Tobacco target youth via the sponsorship of music and sports festivals and the use of social media, the WHO said.

These provide platforms to promote their brands to younger audiences and hand out free samples, it continued.

PMI and BAT did not immediately send a comment.

The WHO also said there is insufficient evidence vapes help people quit smoking, there is growing evidence they harm health, and that vaping increases traditional cigarette use, especially among youth.

However, Sarah Jackson, principal research fellow at University College London’s Tobacco and Alcohol Research Group, said these statements “do not accurately reflect current evidence on e-cigarettes”.

Evidence shows e-cigarette use increases quit rates and that vaping poses only a fraction of the risks of smoking tobacco, she said, adding there is also little evidence of a causal relationship between vaping and smoking.

