United States stun Bangladesh to claim T20 series

MIAMI: The United States defeated Bangladesh by six runs on Thursday to win the second Twenty20 international and claim a shock victory in the series at Houston.

Chasing 145 to win, Bangladesh were well-placed at 78-2 before losing their last eight wickets for 60 runs to crash to defeat two days after losing the opening match by five wickets.

Fast bowler Ali Khan claimed 3-25 while Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (36) and former captain Shakib Al Hasan (30) were their team's main run-makers in a total of 138.

The three-match series is being played as part of the build-up to the Twenty20 World Cup in the United States and Caribbean which starts on June 1.

The final game also takes place in Houston on Saturday.