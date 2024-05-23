AIRLINK 74.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.75%)
BOP 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
CNERGY 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.75%)
DFML 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.09%)
DGKC 86.35 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.8%)
FCCL 21.36 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.71%)
FFBL 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.79%)
FFL 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
GGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
HBL 112.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.23%)
HUBC 137.44 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.91%)
HUMNL 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.03%)
KEL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (12.1%)
KOSM 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.28%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.4%)
OGDC 139.50 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2.42%)
PAEL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.03%)
PIAA 20.68 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.48%)
PIBTL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
PPL 122.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PRL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
PTC 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
SEARL 58.98 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (3.08%)
SNGP 68.95 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2%)
SSGC 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
TELE 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
TPLP 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
TRG 64.19 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (2.2%)
UNITY 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.41%)
BR100 7,841 Increased By 30.9 (0.4%)
BR30 25,465 Increased By 315.4 (1.25%)
KSE100 75,114 Increased By 157.8 (0.21%)
KSE30 24,114 Increased By 30.8 (0.13%)
May 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Abu Dhabi index hits 2-year low as Gulf bourses slip on hawkish Fed minutes

Reuters Published 23 May, 2024 07:44pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Stock markets in the Gulf declined on Thursday, led by the Qatar index, after more hawkish-than-expected minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting dampened investor sentiment.

Fed officials at their April 30-May 1 meeting indicated they still had faith that price pressures would ease at least slowly, but the minutes also reflected a discussion of possible tightening should risks to inflation materialise.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar, and any U.S. monetary policy change is usually followed by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

The Qatari benchmark index dropped 1.5%, with all constituents posting losses, led by materials, real estate, energy and finance stocks.

Shares of Qatar National Bank, the region’s largest lender, lost 1.7% and Industries Qatar fell 1.6%.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index retreated 1.3%, with almost all sectors in the red. Al Rajhi Bank, the world’s biggest Islamic lender, lost 1.4% and Saudi Telecom, the kingdom’s largest telecom operator, declined 2.5%.

Most major Gulf bourses drop, Abu Dhabi hits two-year low

The Abu Dhabi benchmark index was down for a fourth straight day, falling 0.9% to 8,890, its lowest level in more than two years. Multiply Group slid 6% and conglomerate Alpha Dhabi Holding declined 8.2% to close at 11.68 dirham per share, its lowest level since listing in June 2021.

Alpha Dhabi said on Wednesday it ended discussion to acquire a majority stake in the UAE-based water and waste water project developer Metito Holdings.

Among other losers, shares of crypto mining firm Phoenix Group dropped 6.7% to 1.68 dirham apiece, the lowest since listing in 2023.

Dubai’s benchmark index was down 0.8%, pressured by a 1.1% dip in bule-chip developer Emaar Properties and 1.9% fall in Emirates NBD, the emirate’s largest lender.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index eased 0.1% with Misr Fertilizers falling 7.1%. Eastern Company, however, advanced 5.3%. Philip Morris International said on Wednesday it had acquired a 14.7% indirect minority stake in Egypt’s largest cigarette manufacturer Eastern Co.

Among other gainers, EFG Holding rose 3.3% after Egypt’s biggest investment bank reported 110% surge in its quarterly net profit.

===========================================
 SAUDI ARABIA      was down 1.3% to 11,996
 KUWAIT            lost 0.2% to 7,784
 QATAR             fell 1.5% to 9,562
 EGYPT             lost 0.1% to 27,205
 BAHRAIN           added 0.2% to 2,020
 OMAN              eased 0.1% to 4,803
 ABU DHABI         lost 0.9% to 8,890
 DUBAI             dropped 0.8% to 4,024
===========================================
Gulf markets Gulf Gulf stocks Gulf bourses Gulf stocks market

Comments

200 characters

Abu Dhabi index hits 2-year low as Gulf bourses slip on hawkish Fed minutes

‘Not here to seek loans’: Pakistan needs to replicate UAE model of transforming economy, says PM

Rupee registers some gain against US dollar

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $22mn, now stand at $9.16bn

KSE-100 up 158 points, regains 75,000 level

Heatwave cancels lessons for half Pakistan’s schoolchildren

Barrister Gohar calls for ‘ceasefire’ in interest of country

Thousands bid farewell to Iran’s Raisi ahead of burial

Gold price per tola plunges Rs6,200 in Pakistan

COAS Gen Munir arrives in Germany on official visit

Oil creeps back up after three days of losses

Read more stories