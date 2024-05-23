AIRLINK 74.75 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.62%)
BOP 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.75%)
DFML 39.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.84%)
DGKC 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.98%)
FCCL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
FFBL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.94%)
FFL 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
HBL 112.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
HUBC 137.30 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.81%)
HUMNL 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.54%)
KEL 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (11.25%)
KOSM 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.83%)
MLCF 37.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 139.22 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (2.22%)
PAEL 25.54 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.75%)
PIAA 20.68 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.48%)
PIBTL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
PPL 122.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
PTC 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.08%)
SEARL 58.91 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.95%)
SNGP 68.52 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.36%)
SSGC 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
TRG 64.00 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.89%)
UNITY 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.41%)
BR100 7,828 Increased By 17.6 (0.23%)
BR30 25,426 Increased By 275.4 (1.1%)
KSE100 75,104 Increased By 147.2 (0.2%)
KSE30 24,100 Increased By 17.3 (0.07%)
Markets

Most Gulf bourses drop on hawkish Fed minutes

Reuters Published 23 May, 2024 03:00pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf slipped in early trading on Thursday on more hawkish-than-expected minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting, while muted oil prices also weighed on sentiment.

Fed officials at their April 30-May 1 session indicated they still had faith that price pressures would ease, if only slowly, but the meeting minutes also reflected a discussion of possible tightening.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar, and any US monetary policy change is usually mimicked by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

The Qatari benchmark index was down 0.7%, pressured by a 1.1% drop in Industries Qatar and a 1.4% loss in Qatar Navigation. Dubai’s benchmark stock index slipped 0.6%, weighed down by losses in almost all sectors.

The blue-chip developer Emaar Properties fell 1.2% and Emirates NBD, the emirate’s largest lender, shed 0.6%. In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index fell 0.6% with Aldar Properties sliding 1% and conglomerate Alpha Dhabi Holding declining 4.7%. ADNOC Drilling climbed 3.2%.

Parent energy major ADNOC said on Thursday it raised $935 million from an additional 5.5% sale of shares in ADNOC Drilling to institutional investors.

Most major Gulf bourses drop, Abu Dhabi hits two-year low

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index dropped 0.5%, with Banque Saudi Fransi dropping 3.7% and Saudi Arabian Mining falling 1.4%.

Riyadh Cables and Makkah Construction, however, advanced 6.3% and 2.5%, respectively.

Oil prices, a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets, eased for a fourth straight session, with Brent down 0.2% at $81.76 a barrel by 0805 GMT.

Gulf stocks

Most Gulf bourses drop on hawkish Fed minutes

