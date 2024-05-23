AIRLINK 74.80 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.69%)
BOP 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.75%)
DFML 39.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.84%)
DGKC 86.10 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.51%)
FCCL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 33.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.06%)
FFL 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
GGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 113.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 137.45 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.92%)
HUMNL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.37%)
KEL 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (10.62%)
KOSM 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.6%)
MLCF 37.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
OGDC 139.35 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.31%)
PAEL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.59%)
PIAA 20.68 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.48%)
PIBTL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
PPL 122.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PRL 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
PTC 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.01%)
SEARL 58.90 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.94%)
SNGP 68.63 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.52%)
SSGC 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TRG 64.00 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.89%)
UNITY 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (8.15%)
BR100 7,830 Increased By 20 (0.26%)
BR30 25,425 Increased By 274.7 (1.09%)
KSE100 75,080 Increased By 122.8 (0.16%)
KSE30 24,096 Increased By 12.8 (0.05%)
Britain’s FTSE 100 dips as general election call, soft economic data weighs

Reuters Published 23 May, 2024 02:51pm

London’s FTSE 100 continued its slide for a third day on Thursday, as Britain began preparations for a general election on July 4 and data showed growth across businesses noticeably slowed in May.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index slid 0.3% while the pound strengthened against the dollar at $1.2738.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 was flat.

An upbeat quarterly earnings report by Nvidia was offset by the surprise call for a general election by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak that spooked investors, prompting a strategic shuffle as they weighed the ramifications of the potential scenarios.

This pushed the utilities shares to the bottom of the sectoral charts, while defensive stocks such as Unilever , BAE Systems and GSK gained.

FTSE nudges lower for week after record run

“There’s an element of caution and there tends to be a knee-jerk reaction and if you were concerned as an investor about the prospect of a Labour government, you may come out of some positions and start to de-risk,” said Christopher Peters, trading floor manager at Accendo Markets.

Among stocks, National Grid was the top loser on the benchmark index with a 8.6% drop, after it said it would raise about 7 billion pounds ($8.90 billion) via a rights issue.

Wizz Air jumped 4.2% after the European low-cost airline forecast a higher annual profit.

Qinetiq soared 13.4% after the defence group said it will raise its forecast for FY25. Hargreaves Lansdown surged 8.2% after the investment platform rejected a 4.67 billion pound ($5.94 billion) takeover proposal.

AJ Bell gained 10.5% after the investment platform reported its half-year results.

Gains of Hargreaves and AJ Bell raised the investment banking sector to a more than two-year high and a leader among FTSE 350 sectors.

Meanwhile, the Purchasing Managers’ Index showed growth across British businesses has cooled and was softer than expected.

