AIRLINK 74.75 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.62%)
BOP 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.75%)
DFML 39.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.84%)
DGKC 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.98%)
FCCL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
FFBL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.94%)
FFL 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
HBL 112.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
HUBC 137.30 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.81%)
HUMNL 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.54%)
KEL 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (11.25%)
KOSM 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.83%)
MLCF 37.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 139.22 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (2.22%)
PAEL 25.54 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.75%)
PIAA 20.68 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.48%)
PIBTL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
PPL 122.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
PTC 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.08%)
SEARL 58.91 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.95%)
SNGP 68.52 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.36%)
SSGC 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
TRG 64.00 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.89%)
UNITY 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.41%)
BR100 7,828 Increased By 17.6 (0.23%)
BR30 25,426 Increased By 275.4 (1.1%)
KSE100 75,104 Increased By 147.2 (0.2%)
KSE30 24,100 Increased By 17.3 (0.07%)
World

Kremlin says Russia will retaliate against Norway’s ‘discriminatory’ ban on Russian tourists

Reuters Published 23 May, 2024 02:48pm

MOSCOW: The Kremlin called plans by Norway to ban entry for most Russian tourists discriminatory and said on Thursday that Moscow would retaliate.

Norway’s justice ministry said on Thursday it would further restrict access for Russian tourist travellers due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, blocking almost all entry. “Of course, such decisions cannot go unanswered.

Norway to block entry for most Russian tourists

Of course, the decision is purely discriminatory,“ Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a news briefing. “We do not accept such decisions.

We regret that the Norwegian leadership has chosen this way of worsening our bilateral relations, which have already been of poor quality recently, and not on our initiative.“

Dmitry Peskov Norway Russian tourists discriminatory

