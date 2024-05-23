AIRLINK 74.80 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.69%)
BOP 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.75%)
DFML 39.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.84%)
DGKC 86.10 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.51%)
FCCL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 33.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.06%)
FFL 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
GGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 113.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 137.45 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.92%)
HUMNL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.37%)
KEL 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (10.62%)
KOSM 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.6%)
MLCF 37.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
OGDC 139.35 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.31%)
PAEL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.59%)
PIAA 20.68 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.48%)
PIBTL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
PPL 122.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PRL 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
PTC 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.01%)
SEARL 58.90 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.94%)
SNGP 68.63 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.52%)
SSGC 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TRG 64.00 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.89%)
UNITY 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (8.15%)
BR100 7,830 Increased By 19.8 (0.25%)
BR30 25,433 Increased By 282.8 (1.12%)
KSE100 75,057 Increased By 100.4 (0.13%)
KSE30 24,084 Increased By 1 (0%)
Kremlin says Putin has had no contact with Trump on reporter’s possible release

Reuters Published 23 May, 2024 02:46pm

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Thursday said President Vladimir Putin had not had any contact with Donald Trump, after the former US president said he would use his ties with Putin to get Wall Street reporter Evan Gershkovich freed from a Russian prison.

Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social that this would happen soon after the November election in the United States, when he is seeking to defeat President Joe Biden and return to the White House. He did not refer to any contacts with Putin.

“Here, Putin has naturally not had contacts with Donald Trump,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Contacts about detained persons must be conducted in complete silence and absolutely discreetly, Peskov said.

Russia attacked Kharkiv region to stop shelling: Putin

“This is the only way they can be effective,” he said.

Gershkovich was arrested in Russia in March last year on spying charges that he, his paper and US President Joe Biden’s administration have all strongly denied.

He has spent well over a year in a Moscow prison, with no date set for a trial.

