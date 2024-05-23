AIRLINK 74.80 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.69%)
BOP 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.75%)
DFML 39.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.84%)
DGKC 86.10 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.51%)
FCCL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 33.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.06%)
FFL 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
GGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 113.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 137.45 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.92%)
HUMNL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.37%)
KEL 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (10.62%)
KOSM 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.6%)
MLCF 37.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
OGDC 139.35 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.31%)
PAEL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.59%)
PIAA 20.68 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.48%)
PIBTL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
PPL 122.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PRL 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
PTC 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.01%)
SEARL 58.90 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.94%)
SNGP 68.63 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.52%)
SSGC 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TRG 64.00 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.89%)
UNITY 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (8.15%)
BR100 7,830 Increased By 19.8 (0.25%)
BR30 25,433 Increased By 282.8 (1.12%)
KSE100 75,057 Increased By 100.4 (0.13%)
KSE30 24,084 Increased By 1 (0%)
Business & Finance

Singapore Airlines shares slip 1.3% after turbulent flight

Reuters Published 23 May, 2024 11:13am

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines shares fell more than 1% in early trade on Thursday, following a deadly turbulence-hit flight.

One passenger died of a suspected heart attack and dozens were injured after flight Singapore Airlines SQ321 encountered what the airline described as sudden, extreme, turbulence while flying over Myanmar on Tuesday.

Singapore markets were closed for a holiday on Wednesday and resumed trade on Thursday.

Singapore Airlines flight hit air pocket, 7 critically wounded, airport official says

Early turnover in the stock was modest and it was last down 1.3% at S$6.67 ($4.94) after dipping as far as 1.8% to S$6.64.

Singapore Airlines

