AIRLINK 74.70 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.55%)
BOP 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.52%)
DFML 39.94 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.94%)
DGKC 86.10 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.51%)
FCCL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
FFBL 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.79%)
FFL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HBL 113.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 137.12 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.68%)
HUMNL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-4.79%)
KEL 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (10.62%)
KOSM 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.38%)
MLCF 37.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
OGDC 139.35 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.31%)
PAEL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.99%)
PIAA 20.68 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.48%)
PIBTL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.79%)
PPL 122.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
PRL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
PTC 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.93%)
SEARL 59.05 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (3.2%)
SNGP 68.60 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.48%)
SSGC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
TELE 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPLP 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 64.00 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.89%)
UNITY 26.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.67%)
BR100 7,836 Increased By 25.3 (0.32%)
BR30 25,446 Increased By 295.9 (1.18%)
KSE100 75,076 Increased By 118.9 (0.16%)
KSE30 24,095 Increased By 11.7 (0.05%)
May 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares drop after hawkish Fed minutes; BHP falls on rejection

Reuters Published 23 May, 2024 10:42am

Australian shares tracked Wall Street peers to trade lower on Thursday as investors assessed minutes from the US central bank’s policy meeting, while global miner BHP lost foothold after a third rejection from smaller rival Anglo American.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 1% at 7,766.50 points, as of 0047 GMT.

The benchmark appeared poised for a third straight day of losses, if current trend stands.

All the three major stock indexes on the Wall Street closed lower overnight after the US Federal Reserve’s minutes revealed that the board discussed future interest rate hikes considering the slow rate of disinflation, but retained faith that price pressures would ease.

Back in Sydney, mining behemoth BHP Group fell 2.7% after its takeover target Anglo American rejected the Australian miner’s third buyout proposal after market hours on Wednesday.

Albeit, the British miner extended the offer period by another week giving BHP more time to pitch another proposal.

Australian miners retreated 2.5%, on track for their worst session day since mid-March, after a broad sell-off across most base metals.

Shares of Rio Tinto and Fortescue lost 1.8% and 1.4%, respectively.

Australian shares hit record high; RBA cautious on inflation

Financial stocks declined 1.1% with the “Big Four” lenders trading in the red. Rate-sensitive real estate stocks fell 1.5% to their lowest levels in more than a week.

Mirvac Group shed 0.7% while Dexus lost as much as 1.9% to its lowest level in nearly six months.

Energy stocks declined 1.1% as crude prices dropped on worries that US borrowing costs could be hiked again if inflation surged, a move that could hurt oil demand.

Sector majors Woodside Energy and Santos slumped 1.3% each. Gold stocks fell 3.3%, set for their third consecutive session of losses, as traders pulled back from bets on US Fed’s rate cuts this year.

Northern Star Resources and Evolution Mining shed 3.1% and 3.8%, respectively.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was largely flat at 11,729.64 points.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Australian shares drop after hawkish Fed minutes; BHP falls on rejection

Bidding process for PIA to be aired live: Aleem

Intra-day update: rupee registers some gain against US dollar

Mid-year review: 77pc borrowing for financing fiscal deficit thru domestic sources: MoF

Thousands bid farewell to Iran’s Raisi ahead of burial

FBR to issue uniform tax recovery rules in budget

Oil prices fall for fourth straight day as US rate hike prospects emerge

No super tax payable on income falling under FTR: Karachi ATIR

Govt, World Bank working on new CPF programme

Terror attack near Besham: Govt to pay $2.5m compensation to Chinese nationals’ heirs

Govt raises Rs97bn via auction for PIBs

Read more stories