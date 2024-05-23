AIRLINK 74.60 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.42%)
Markets Print 2024-05-23

Activities at Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 23 May, 2024 05:16am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 58,579 tonnes of cargo comprising 31,722 Tons of import cargo and 26,857 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 58,579 comprised of 9,161 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 20,911 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 1,650 tonnes of Wheat.

The total export Cargo of 26,857 comprised of 19,700 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 58 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,449 tonnes of Clinkers & 4,650 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Around, 04 ships namely CSCL Jupiter, Elva, NZ Hangzhou, Uafl Dubai berth at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 03 ship namely, Yantian Express, Ts Keelung and Wan Hai 612 sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Chemroad Zenith and Flag Filia left the port on Wednesday morning, while four more ships, Hope Island, Conti-Courage, Delta and Advantage Paradise are expected to sail on Wednesday.

Cargo volume of 267,312 tonnes, comprising 235,659 tonnes imports cargo and 31,653 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,690 Containers (4,070 TEUs Imports and 1,620 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Marathopolis, Ammos and Peace Victoria carrying Container, Steel Coil and Mogas are expected to take berths at respectively QICT, MW-2 and FOTCO on Wednesday 22nd May, while five more container ships, Athenian, One Reinforcement, Wan Hai-316, Maersk Denver and X-Press Kaveri are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday, 23rd May, 2024.

