WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
May 22, 2024
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 21-May-24 20-May-24 17-May-24 16-May-24
Chinese yuan 0.104259 0.104329 0.1046 0.104467
Euro 0.819908 0.819449 0.819167 0.819296
Japanese yen 0.00482392 0.00484112 0.00485888 0.0048961
U.K. pound 0.959717 0.958388 0.955594 0.955243
U.S. dollar 0.754702 0.754488 0.75541 0.754
Algerian dinar 0.00561885 0.00561944 0.00562363 0.00561678
Australian dollar 0.502481 0.505809 0.504085 0.503597
Botswana pula 0.0558479 0.055983 0.0559759 0.0557206
Brazilian real 0.147682
Brunei dollar 0.559785 0.560958 0.56056 0.561597
Canadian dollar 0.552936 0.554837 0.553598
Chilean peso 0.000841021 0.00083792 0.000829428
Czech koruna 0.0332219 0.0331032 0.0331451 0.0331501
Danish krone 0.109882 0.109785 0.109807
Indian rupee 0.00905337 0.00904883 0.00902982
Israeli New Shekel 0.205529 0.20375 0.203286 0.204836
Korean won 0.000556483 0.000556736 0.000559812 0.000550767
Kuwaiti dinar 2.45992 2.46002 2.45923
Malaysian ringgit 0.160866 0.161009 0.16124 0.161042
Mauritian rupee 0.0162812 0.0163258 0.0163735 0.0163514
Mexican peso 0.0454262 0.0455422 0.0454472 0.0451786
New Zealand dollar 0.460255 0.462577 0.461707 0.461674
Norwegian krone
Omani rial 1.96281 1.96226
Peruvian sol 0.202438 0.202252 0.202634
Philippine peso 0.0130655 0.013089 0.0131701 0.0130826
Polish zloty 0.192649 0.192722 0.191909 0.192371
Qatari riyal 0.207336 0.207277 0.207143
Russian ruble 0.00834772 0.00832275 0.00830237 0.00829265
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201254 0.201197
Singapore dollar 0.559785 0.560958 0.56056 0.561597
South African rand 0.0414783 0.0416074 0.0414618 0.0413572
Swedish krona 0.0707977 0.0705649 0.0702846 0.0705244
Swiss franc 0.829799 0.83044 0.835503
Thai baht 0.0208096 0.0209516 0.0208286 0.0208472
Trinidadian dollar 0.111834 0.111928 0.111662
U.A.E. dirham 0.205501 0.205443 0.20531
Uruguayan peso 0.0197127 0.019644 0.0196226 0.0194425
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
