WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== May 22, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 21-May-24 20-May-24 17-May-24 16-May-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104259 0.104329 0.1046 0.104467 Euro 0.819908 0.819449 0.819167 0.819296 Japanese yen 0.00482392 0.00484112 0.00485888 0.0048961 U.K. pound 0.959717 0.958388 0.955594 0.955243 U.S. dollar 0.754702 0.754488 0.75541 0.754 Algerian dinar 0.00561885 0.00561944 0.00562363 0.00561678 Australian dollar 0.502481 0.505809 0.504085 0.503597 Botswana pula 0.0558479 0.055983 0.0559759 0.0557206 Brazilian real 0.147682 Brunei dollar 0.559785 0.560958 0.56056 0.561597 Canadian dollar 0.552936 0.554837 0.553598 Chilean peso 0.000841021 0.00083792 0.000829428 Czech koruna 0.0332219 0.0331032 0.0331451 0.0331501 Danish krone 0.109882 0.109785 0.109807 Indian rupee 0.00905337 0.00904883 0.00902982 Israeli New Shekel 0.205529 0.20375 0.203286 0.204836 Korean won 0.000556483 0.000556736 0.000559812 0.000550767 Kuwaiti dinar 2.45992 2.46002 2.45923 Malaysian ringgit 0.160866 0.161009 0.16124 0.161042 Mauritian rupee 0.0162812 0.0163258 0.0163735 0.0163514 Mexican peso 0.0454262 0.0455422 0.0454472 0.0451786 New Zealand dollar 0.460255 0.462577 0.461707 0.461674 Norwegian krone Omani rial 1.96281 1.96226 Peruvian sol 0.202438 0.202252 0.202634 Philippine peso 0.0130655 0.013089 0.0131701 0.0130826 Polish zloty 0.192649 0.192722 0.191909 0.192371 Qatari riyal 0.207336 0.207277 0.207143 Russian ruble 0.00834772 0.00832275 0.00830237 0.00829265 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201254 0.201197 Singapore dollar 0.559785 0.560958 0.56056 0.561597 South African rand 0.0414783 0.0416074 0.0414618 0.0413572 Swedish krona 0.0707977 0.0705649 0.0702846 0.0705244 Swiss franc 0.829799 0.83044 0.835503 Thai baht 0.0208096 0.0209516 0.0208286 0.0208472 Trinidadian dollar 0.111834 0.111928 0.111662 U.A.E. dirham 0.205501 0.205443 0.20531 Uruguayan peso 0.0197127 0.019644 0.0196226 0.0194425 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

