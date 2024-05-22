PPP delegates visit Iranian Consulate for condolence

LAHORE: General Secretary of Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab, Syed Hassan Murtaza, along with a delegation of Peoples Party, visited the Iranian Consulate in Lahore.

Hassan Murtaza expressed condolences to Acting Iranian Consul General Ali Asghar Moghari on the passing of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

Hassan Murtaza also recorded his condolence message in the visitors’ book at the Iranian Embassy. The delegation accompanying Hassan Murtaza included Secretary Records and Events Ahsan Rizvi, Hussain Tirmazi, Dr Imtiaz Sherazi, and Aftab Lal.

The entire Pakistani nation is saddened by the passing of the Iranian president, and the Peoples Party shares the grief of the Iranian brothers and sisters. Hassan Murtaza extends condolences to the Iranian nation on the martyrdom of President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

Hassan Murtaza considers Raisi a great revolutionary leader of the Islamic world.

Murtaza offers his heartfelt sympathies to the Iranian brothers and sisters, and prayed that may Allah grant forgiveness to the deceased.

