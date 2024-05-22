Moot discusses how new technologies, AI are shaping modern life

KARACHI: New World Concepts organised a conference on “New Age Innovations: AI Tools and Mindscience for Customer Growth”, here on Tuesday.

The conference drew together a distinguished group of industry leaders, innovators, and professionals to discuss the transformative potential of artificial intelligence and mind science in enhancing customer engagement and driving organizational growth.

Yasmin Hyder, CEO of New World Concepts, welcomed the audience and highlighted the critical role of innovation and Artificial Intelligence in today’s work environment and the need to upskill for latest technologies.

Yang Yundong, Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Karachi, delivered the opening address, highlighted the strong technological collaborations between Pakistan and China and discussed the mutual benefits of advancements in AI and technology.

China has emerged as a global AI leader, excelling in research, industry, and policy. Its universities and companies produce cutting-edge research and technologies, with initiatives like the "New Generation Artificial Intelligence Development Plan" driving strategic growth.

In his keynote speech on "Mindscience and Human Behavior", Prof. Dr Atta-ur-Rahman, UNESCO Science Laureate and former Federal Minister of Science and Technology delved into the intersection of mind science, brain and human behavior. He delved on rapid growth of disruptive technologies and generative AI across education, health and other sectors illustrating how it affects society.

Dr. Aytül Erçil, Co-Founder and CEO of Vispera A.?, Turkiye, spoke on the "The Rise of AI and Its Place in Our Lives." She shared her experiences leading a tech-driven company and discussed the pervasive role of AI in modern life and its future potential. AI is transforming various aspects of modern life, from healthcare to entertainment, and from transportation to education.

During her address, Dr. Aytül Erçil eloquently discussed the revolutionary advancements in image recognition, showcasing Vispera A.?'s cutting-edge services in providing image recognition solutions for FMCGs,

A panel discussion on "The Impact of Innovations on Organizations’ Growth Potential" explored how technological innovations are reshaping ways of work and driving growth, with real-world examples of AI implementation.

Innovations leads to optimised processes, reducing costs and resource use, said Mohammed Ali Ahmed, MD of EFU Life Assurance Ltd. Innovation helps organizations stay attuned to changing customer preferences, new products, services, or markets can lead to increased revenues.

Atyab Tahir, Co-Founder and CEO of HugoBank, highlighted how AI and data analytics are expanding access to financial services, improving financial literacy, and fostering inclusion in the financial sector.

Dr Zainab Samad, Ibn-e-Sina Professor and Chair of the Department of Medicine at Aga Khan University, spoke on "How AI is Affecting Health and Wellbeing." While detailing the transformative impact of AI on medical diagnostics and patient care, she also shared how continuous use of new technologies impacts the brain and social interactions.

Actress and entrepreneur Sarwat Gilani moderated a panel on "Leveraging AI for Customer Engagement" with Semeen Akhter, CEO of Engro Powergen Qadirpur, Sharjeel Shahid, Group Executive of Digital Banking at UBL, and Dr. Zainab Samad. The panel discussed how AI tools can enhance customer experiences, personalize interactions, and improve efficiencies with examples of successful AI-driven customer engagement initiatives.

Ronak Lakhani, Chairperson of Special Olympics Pakistan, along with Haseeb Abbasi, SOP Global Messenger, presented on the inclusive efforts of Special Olympics Pakistan. They emphasised the importance of inclusion, highlighting the transformative impact of sports in changing lives of persons with intellectual disabilities.

Ahsan Memon, CEO of Ekkel AI, demonstrated AI as a tool of the future, show casing practical applications of AI technologies in various industries. He spoke that artificial intelligence (AI) is a wide-ranging tool that enables people to rethink how we integrate information, analyze data, and use the resulting insights to improve decision making.

A panel on the "Application of Innovative Technologies" featured Najeeb Agrawalla, CEO and Director of 1Link (Pvt) Ltd, Imran Moinuddin, SVP of Data and AI at Venture Dive, and Ahsan Memon. Moderated by Suleman Ansar Khan, the panel explored how innovative technologies are transforming business operations. The discussion included insights on implementing AI tools, overcoming challenges, and maximising the benefits of technological advancements. AI is expected to improve industries like healthcare, manufacturing and customer service, leading to higher-quality experiences for both workers and customers.

Qashif Effendi, EVP of SBE Holdings, Canada, discussed "Boosting Sales with Generative AI," illustrating how AI can enhance marketing and sales strategies. He provided examples of AI-driven tools that improve customer targeting, content creation, and campaign management.

Abbas Arsalan, former Marketing VP at Coca-Cola, delivered an address on "Creativity and the Power of AI." He highlighted how AI can drive creative processes and innovation in marketing, shared insights from his experience in leading marketing initiatives at a global corporation. When used creatively, AI can challenge limiting mindsets, broadening the horizons of the human mind.

