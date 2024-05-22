AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
DFML 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.33%)
DGKC 86.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.67%)
FCCL 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.28%)
FFBL 34.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.68%)
FFL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
GGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
HBL 113.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUBC 135.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.17%)
KEL 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.64%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.37%)
MLCF 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
OGDC 134.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.95%)
PAEL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PIAA 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
PPL 123.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.58%)
PRL 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
PTC 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.02%)
SEARL 59.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.25%)
SNGP 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.8%)
SSGC 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
TELE 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
TPLP 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
TRG 64.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.74%)
UNITY 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 7,851 Increased By 26.3 (0.34%)
BR30 25,337 Decreased By -69.2 (-0.27%)
KSE100 75,207 Increased By 122.8 (0.16%)
KSE30 24,143 Increased By 49.1 (0.2%)
May 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-22

Baloch missing students: Nothing against agencies, only against those who are operating ‘extra-judicially’: IHC

Terence J Sigamony Published 22 May, 2024 05:54am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) made it clear that nothing is against the agencies and only against those who are operating extra-judicially.

A single bench of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani made the remarks while hearing the missing Baloch students’ case on Tuesday.

He remarked that they should only play a supporting role for the investigative arm of law enforcement as the intelligence agencies can only assist police and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) with their investigations. The judge also sought clarity on the agencies’ operational methods.

Justice Kayani said it would be beneficial if the intelligence agencies clarified their operational methods. He also said a need exists to enhance the effectiveness of the police, counter-terrorism department (CTD), and the FIA. The judge maintained that these are the three main investigative bodies; other agencies can assist them.

At the onset of the hearing, the IHC bench asked about the number of terrorism cases lodged against Baloch students during the last 10 years and asked how many were arrested, forcefully disappeared or harassed.

The attorney general for Pakistan (AGP) presented the missing persons committee report and maintained that intelligence agencies cannot harass any individual.

Justice Kayani remarked that no court, judge, lawyer, journalist, or parliamentarian is calling for stopping the agencies from working according to the law and maintained that they only advocate against unlawful actions.

The state counsel stated that the issue would remain unresolved unless addressed politically. Acknowledging the same, Justice Kayani stressed the need for dialogue to resolve the matter.

The court then asked the counsel regarding claims that individuals are kept in custody by the agencies and inquired whether the sustenance expenses for these individuals are covered using government funds.

The AGP informed the court that they have made significant progress in the cases of missing persons and requested additional time to address the remaining cases. He emphasised that a political solution is also being sought and the issue will be discussed in the upcoming cabinet meetings. The judge acknowledged that many missing persons had returned home due to the AGP’s efforts.

Imaan Mazari, the counsel representing the missing students, argued that the relatives of the students were being intimidated.

Justice Kayani said that as long as cases of missing persons continue to come up, the courts will continue to work. He added that the issue cannot be resolved with a single order as it was a recurring issue.

Commenting on the media’s role in the cases, Justice Kayani said that sometimes, individuals who go missing from one corner of the country are found due to media coverage. He stated that the people of Balochistan are also Pakistanis; we should stand with them.

The AGP also suggested that the court alter the missing persons committee by including personnel below the director general (DG) level to facilitate coordination.

The judge said that failing to resolve this issue would lead to bigger problems. Later, the IHC bench deferred the hearing of the case till June 14.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IHC Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani Baloch missing students

Comments

200 characters

Baloch missing students: Nothing against agencies, only against those who are operating ‘extra-judicially’: IHC

Sell-off plan approvals: New independent directors appointed for 8 Discos

Aurangzeb tells PRBC team: FBR digitalisation to broaden tax net

FY23-24: NAC approves 2.38pc GDP provisional growth

Dar visits Bishkek hospital

Railways writes to PD: ‘LESCO, SEPCO are involved in over/bogus billing’

Ideal trade, transit hub: Dar highlights significance of Pakistan’s geo-strategic location

Rs84bn payments to PSO: SNGPL sends SOS to PD

FMs from Iran’s partners hold minute’s silence

Pemra bans airing material about ‘ongoing court cases’

PTI spokesperson injured in attack

Read more stories