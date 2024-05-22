KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 74,269 tonnes of cargo comprising 39,164 tonnes of import cargo and 35,105 tonnes of export cargo during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

The total import cargos of 39,164 tonnes comprised of 36,240 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargos of 35,105 tonnes comprised of 33,905 tonnes of containerised cargo; 100 tonnes of bulk cargo and 1,100 tonnes of oil & liquid cargo.

There were five vessels Wah Hai 612.Yantian, Express, MT Shalmar, Optimax I and Ginga Kite carrying containers, tankers and general cargo currently at the berths.

There were five ships namely Stolt Beluga, Sea Elegent, Ocean Wealth, Scirocco and APL Antwerp sailed out to sea during the reported period.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 133,418 tonnes comprising of 74,512 tonnes of import cargo and 58,906 tonnes of export cargo including 3,904 loaded and empty containers (736 TEUs imports and 3168 export), was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The total import cargo of 74,512 tonnes includes 12,512 tonnes of containerised cargo; 26,592 tonnes of coal; 9,900 tonnes of fertilizer; 9,778 tonnes of chemicals; 8000 tonnes of mogas; 4130 tonnes of Palm Kernal; 2600 tonnes of palm oil and 1000 tonnes of LPG.

The total export cargo of 58,906 tonnes includes 53,856 tonnes of containerised cargo; 3261 tonnes of rice and 1,789 tonnes of cement.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships Ammos, Tehtis -7, Advantage Paradise, Al Thakhira and Conti Courage & another ship Hope Island caring steel coil, palm oil, gas oil, LNG, chemicals and containers are expected to take berths at respectively MW-2, LCT, FOTCO, EEIL, and QICT on today 21th May, while two more container ships Mrthopolis and Addison are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday 22nd May 2024.

