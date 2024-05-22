WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
May 21, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 20-May-24 17-May-24 16-May-24 15-May-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104329 0.1046 0.104467 0.104616
Euro 0.819449 0.819167 0.819296 0.818546
Japanese yen 0.00484112 0.00485888 0.0048961 0.00483106
U.K. pound 0.958388 0.955594 0.955243 0.952565
U.S. dollar 0.754488 0.75541 0.754 0.755674
Algerian dinar 0.00561944 0.00562363 0.00561678 0.00562682
Australian dollar 0.505809 0.504085 0.503597 0.502372
Botswana pula 0.055983 0.0559759 0.0557206 0.0556932
Brazilian real 0.147682
Brunei dollar 0.560958 0.56056 0.561597 0.559717
Canadian dollar 0.554837 0.553598
Chilean peso 0.000841021 0.00083792 0.000829428 0.000824189
Czech koruna 0.0331032 0.0331451 0.0331501 0.0330552
Danish krone 0.109785 0.109807 0.109699
Indian rupee 0.00904883 0.00902982 0.00904899
Israeli New Shekel 0.20375 0.203286 0.204836 0.204513
Korean won 0.000556736 0.000559812 0.000550767
Kuwaiti dinar 2.46002 2.45923 2.46148
Malaysian ringgit 0.161009 0.16124 0.161042 0.160713
Mauritian rupee 0.0163258 0.0163735 0.0163514 0.0162454
Mexican peso 0.0455422 0.0454472 0.0451786 0.0453091
New Zealand dollar 0.462577 0.461707 0.461674 0.456918
Norwegian krone
Omani rial 1.96226 1.96534
Peruvian sol 0.202252 0.202634 0.203576
Philippine peso 0.013089 0.0131701 0.0130826 0.0130624
Polish zloty 0.192722 0.191909 0.192371 0.191951
Qatari riyal 0.207277 0.207143 0.207603
Russian ruble 0.00832275 0.00830237 0.00829265 0.0082807
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201197 0.201513
Singapore dollar 0.560958 0.56056 0.561597 0.559717
South African rand 0.0416074 0.0414618 0.0413572 0.041207
Swedish krona 0.0705649 0.0702846 0.0705244 0.0701104
Swiss franc 0.83044 0.835503 0.834538
Thai baht 0.0209516 0.0208286 0.0208472 0.0206745
Trinidadian dollar 0.111834 0.111928 0.111662 0.11189
U.A.E. dirham 0.205443 0.20531 0.205766
Uruguayan peso 0.019644 0.0196226 0.0194425 0.0195123
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
