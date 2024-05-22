WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== May 21, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 20-May-24 17-May-24 16-May-24 15-May-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104329 0.1046 0.104467 0.104616 Euro 0.819449 0.819167 0.819296 0.818546 Japanese yen 0.00484112 0.00485888 0.0048961 0.00483106 U.K. pound 0.958388 0.955594 0.955243 0.952565 U.S. dollar 0.754488 0.75541 0.754 0.755674 Algerian dinar 0.00561944 0.00562363 0.00561678 0.00562682 Australian dollar 0.505809 0.504085 0.503597 0.502372 Botswana pula 0.055983 0.0559759 0.0557206 0.0556932 Brazilian real 0.147682 Brunei dollar 0.560958 0.56056 0.561597 0.559717 Canadian dollar 0.554837 0.553598 Chilean peso 0.000841021 0.00083792 0.000829428 0.000824189 Czech koruna 0.0331032 0.0331451 0.0331501 0.0330552 Danish krone 0.109785 0.109807 0.109699 Indian rupee 0.00904883 0.00902982 0.00904899 Israeli New Shekel 0.20375 0.203286 0.204836 0.204513 Korean won 0.000556736 0.000559812 0.000550767 Kuwaiti dinar 2.46002 2.45923 2.46148 Malaysian ringgit 0.161009 0.16124 0.161042 0.160713 Mauritian rupee 0.0163258 0.0163735 0.0163514 0.0162454 Mexican peso 0.0455422 0.0454472 0.0451786 0.0453091 New Zealand dollar 0.462577 0.461707 0.461674 0.456918 Norwegian krone Omani rial 1.96226 1.96534 Peruvian sol 0.202252 0.202634 0.203576 Philippine peso 0.013089 0.0131701 0.0130826 0.0130624 Polish zloty 0.192722 0.191909 0.192371 0.191951 Qatari riyal 0.207277 0.207143 0.207603 Russian ruble 0.00832275 0.00830237 0.00829265 0.0082807 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201197 0.201513 Singapore dollar 0.560958 0.56056 0.561597 0.559717 South African rand 0.0416074 0.0414618 0.0413572 0.041207 Swedish krona 0.0705649 0.0702846 0.0705244 0.0701104 Swiss franc 0.83044 0.835503 0.834538 Thai baht 0.0209516 0.0208286 0.0208472 0.0206745 Trinidadian dollar 0.111834 0.111928 0.111662 0.11189 U.A.E. dirham 0.205443 0.20531 0.205766 Uruguayan peso 0.019644 0.0196226 0.0194425 0.0195123 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

